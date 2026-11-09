Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Adnan Sami criticized Mumbai Airport's Pranaam Services for negligence.

He cited staff's rude, unprofessional conduct and poor assistance.

Service failed informing him about five-hour flight delay.

Sami also slammed airport's generic, informal response to complaint.

Adnan Sami has expressed strong disappointment over his recent experience with Pranaam Services at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2, accusing the staff of negligence, rude behaviour and unprofessional conduct. He claimed that the service failed to provide proper assistance despite being aware of his arrival and flight delay. The singer also alleged that the staff member assigned to escort him was frequently occupied on her phone and struggled to guide him through the airport’s fast-track facility.

‘Shame On Pranaam Services’

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Adnan expressed disappointment over what he described as a poor experience despite being a long-time client. “Shame on Pranaam Services at Mumbai Airport T2! As a long-time client, I have to share that my last experience…Well…it was NOT good! “

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Performs Aarti, Son Aarav Makes Rare Appearance In Diwali Video | WATCH

The singer alleged that no staff member was present to receive him upon arrival, even though the service had contacted his staff to confirm their arrival. He also claimed that Pranaam Services was aware of his Air India flight's five-hour delay but informed them only after they had crossed the entrance security.

“To begin with, upon arrival, no one was actively waiting to receive us, even though they had called my staff’s phone to confirm our arrival, and not to speak of the fact that I am one of their earliest clients ever since this service began. Our flight was delayed by Air India five hours (which in itself was appalling!), a fact that Pranaam knew, but they only informed us after we had gone through the entrance security. Had they informed us beforehand, we would have easily avoided coming to the airport & been sitting comfortably at home. Instead, because of their negligence and carelessness, we had to endure this long, tiring wait at the airport,” he added.

He further accused the female staffer assigned to escort him of being “completely rude” and “disappointingly unprofessional”. He alleged that she was frequently occupied on her mobile phone and failed to show up when it was time to escort them from the lounge to the departure gate.

The singer went on to say, “Then, the female staff member assigned to us was completely rude! First, she was consistently on her mobile phone. When it was time to escort us from the lounge to the departure gate, she failed to show up. Instead, she sent the porter. When asked where she was, the porter had no clue! We were taken by buggy, and when we arrived at the gate, the porter had to search for her, and he found her sitting in a corner, AGAIN, engrossed in her mobile phone, chatting away! Only when she was reprimanded did she hang up!”

ALSO READ| Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor Step Out On Balcony To Greet Fans On Diwali



The singer also alleged that the staff member was unable to guide them through the fast-track facility for First and Business Class passengers, despite the section being relatively empty.

“There was a huge crowd lined up, and she had no clue where to take us to fast-track us through to the First/Business class section, which was actually empty, but she had no clue! We had to navigate through it all ourselves! Due to this huge crowd at this gate, which was difficult to handle, there was chaos simply because this girl didn't bother to do her homework. When she was reprimanded again, instead of being apologetic, she tried to snap back, and she was immediately shut down. Extremely bad conduct and disappointingly unprofessional!”

Towards the end of his post, he wrote that this was the second time he had faced such behaviour from Pranaam Services.

“You charge for these services and have a monopolistic attitude which is extremely arrogant, infinitely annoying & egregiously disrespectful! I’m once again extremely disappointed in the staff for this incident!”

⁠Shame on Pranaam Services at Mumbai Airport T2! As a long time client I have to share that my last experience…Well…it was NOT good! To begin with, upon arrival no one was actively waiting to receive, even though they had called my staff’s phone to confirm our arrival and not to speak of the fact that I am one of their earliest clients ever since this service began. Our flight was delayed by @airindia five hours (which in itself was appalling!), a fact that Pranaam knew, but they only informed us after we had gone through the entrance security. Had they informed us beforehand, we would have easily avoided coming earlier to the airport & been sitting comfortably at home. Instead, because of their negligence and carelessness, we had to endure this long tiring wait at the airport. Then, the female staff member assigned to us was completely rude! First, she was consistently on her mobile phone. When it was time to escort us from the lounge to the departure gate, she failed to show up. Instead she sent the porter. When asked where she was, the porter had no clue! We were take by buggy and when we arrived at the gate, the porter had to search for her, and he found her sitting in a corner, AGAIN, engrossed in her mobile phone chatting away! Only when she was reprimanded, did she hang up! There was a huge crowd lined up and she had no clue where to take us to fast track us through to the First/Business class section which was actually empty but she had no clue! We had to navigate ourselves through it all! Due to this huge crowd at this gate which was difficult to handle, there was chaos simply because this girl didn't bother to do her homework. When she was reprimanded again, instead of being apologetic, she tried to snap back, for which she was immediately shut down. Extremely bad conduct and disappointingly unprofessional! This is the 2nd time Pranaam has misbehaved. You charge for these services and have a monopolistic attitude which is extremely arrogant, infinitely annoying & egregiously disrespectful! I’m once again extremely disappointed in the staff for this incident! @CSMIA_Official⁠ @AdaniOnline⁠ @gautam_adani⁠ @AAI_Official⁠ @Pib_MoCA — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 8, 2026

Pranaam Services Responds To Adnan Sami

Mumbai Airport responded to his post with a standard response that further irked him.

“Dear Adnan, thank you for bringing this to our attention. We truly value your long-standing association with us and understand the importance of delivering a seamless and courteous experience at every step of your journey. We regret that your recent experience did not meet your expectations and would like to look into the matter. We request you to kindly share your date and time of travel and contact details at Reservations.pranaam@adani.com to help us review the matter and assist you further.”

However, the singer was further irked by the airport's response, which he described as a standard, template-based reply. He also criticised the airport for addressing him by his first name and urged the service to maintain proper etiquette while responding to clients.

Nothing more annoying than to get a standard template & ‘patronising’ response to a complaint that one has filed, from a BOT! That adds insult to injury!! Also, if you lack the manners, then atleast program some manners into your BOTS how to address clients formally - We’re on first name basis? Really?? If you can use a computer to reply me, then use it to figure out when I was flying too! Laziness personified! “Kuch Tameez aur Tehzeeb seekhiyay..Hadd hai!!” — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 8, 2026

“Nothing more annoying than to get a standard template & ‘patronising’ response to a complaint that one has filed, from a BOT! That adds insult to injury!! Also, if you lack manners, then at least program some manners into your BOTS to address clients formally - We’re on a first-name basis? Really?? If you can use a computer to reply to me, then use it to figure out when I was flying too! Laziness personified! ‘Kuch Tameez aur Tehzeeb seekhiyay..Hadd hai!!’.”











