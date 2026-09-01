Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aditya Rai shared rare family Raksha Bandhan photo.

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, mother, and other relatives featured.

Fans expressed affection for this uncommon private glimpse.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for keeping her personal life away from the spotlight, so family pictures featuring the actor are rarely seen online. On Raksha Bandhan 2026, her brother Aditya Rai gave fans a glimpse of the family's celebrations by sharing a photograph on Instagram. The picture features Aishwarya, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, their mother Vrinda Rai and other family members. The low-key gathering quickly caught attention, with fans filling the comments with warm messages and blessings. Aishwarya's simple festive look also stood out in the photograph, which offered a rare look at the actor's family time away from public appearances and events.

Aishwarya's Raksha Bandhan Photo

Aditya Rai shared the family photograph on Instagram on August 31, giving followers a glimpse of their Raksha Bandhan gathering. Aishwarya can be seen standing beside her brother, while their mother Vrinda Rai sits with the children. Aaradhya is seated with her grandmother and cousins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Rai (@aditya_.rai)

Aishwarya opted for a white ethnic outfit and left her hair open. She completed the relaxed look with sunglasses resting on her head. Aditya wore an off-white collared T-shirt with blue checked trousers. Shrima, who joined the family celebrations with her sons Vihaan and Shivansh, was dressed in a green and pink outfit.

Aditya captioned the photograph simply, “Rakshabandhan2026.” The post received an affectionate response from fans. One Instagram user wrote, “Loved this pic. Cute grandma and her adorable grandchildren.” Another commented, “Blessed family.” A third user wrote, “God bless your family ! Postcard perfect ! God bless you all”.

Who Is Aditya Rai?

Aditya Rai has generally stayed away from the media despite being Aishwarya's brother. He works as an engineer in the Merchant Navy and has maintained a relatively private life. His connection with Bollywood came through the 2003 film Dil Ka Rishta, which he co-produced. The film starred Aishwarya in the lead role. Their mother, Vrinda Rai, was also associated with the project as a co-writer.

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The Raksha Bandhan photograph therefore offered fans an uncommon glimpse of a family that usually stays away from public attention.

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Aishwarya's Recent Work

Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II, released in 2023. She played dual roles in the period drama and appeared alongside Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan. She has not officially announced her next film yet.

Earlier in 2026, she also made headlines with her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. Her red-carpet wardrobe included a custom beige Fjolla Nila gown featuring beadwork, crystals and a feather cape. She later wore a shimmering blue mermaid-style gown and a structured white tuxedo paired with a feathered boa.

For now, fans are waiting for an official announcement about her next project, while the latest family photograph has given them a rare glimpse of her life away from the screen.