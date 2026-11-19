Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Adil and Somi Khan dismissed divorce rumours, clarifying Instagram posts.

Somi's personal post was misunderstood after Adil reshared it.

They confirmed their three-year marriage remains strong, focusing on business.

Adil Khan Durrani and Somi Khan have addressed speculation about their marriage after their recent Instagram posts led to rumours of a possible separation. The discussion began when Somi shared an emotional note about leaving a difficult situation, which Adil later reshared with a message that appeared to suggest a goodbye. The posts prompted questions from fans, friends and relatives about their relationship. However, in an exclusive conversation with Telly Talk India, the couple clarified that the social media exchange had been misunderstood. Adil and Somi maintained that their three-year marriage is going well and that they are happy together.

Adil And Somi Khan Clarify Divorce Rumours

Adil Khan Durrani and Somi Khan have dismissed reports of trouble in their marriage, explaining that their Instagram activity was taken out of context. Speaking exclusively to Telly Talk India, Adil said that there was no problem between them and that they were currently concentrating on their business venture, Philcoff.

"Let me tell you, both of us are fine. We are building our brand, Philcoff," Adil said. Somi also explained that her original post was not about Adil or their relationship. She said it was written in connection with a personal matter involving someone else.

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"Actually, when I did that post, there was no doubt in my mind that it was about me. I wrote about someone else, about my personal issues, that I leave it to Allah," Somi explained. She added that expressing her thoughts on Instagram was something she regularly did and that she had not anticipated the post becoming a subject of discussion about her marriage.

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Somi Khan Reveals Why Family And Friends Got Worried

Somi explained that the situation attracted more attention after Adil reshared her post with a message that sounded like a farewell. Although her original note did not identify anyone, his response made people wonder whether the couple was going through a difficult phase.

She recalled that friends and relatives began contacting them to find out what had happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOMI KHAN (@somikhan_ks)

"Everyone started getting calls. Because when I posted it, it didn't mention anyone's name. So, they were thinking that it might be about Adil and Somi. But when Adil reshared it and wrote something like, 'All the best', on Instagram, then my family and friends got a little panicked," she said.

Somi maintained that there was no marital dispute behind the exchange and that the speculation arose because people misunderstood the context of their posts.

Adil Khan Says Three-Year Marriage Is Going Strong

Adil also spoke about the response to the divorce rumours, revealing that he had received around 600 to 700 direct messages from people asking whether he and Somi were separating.

He said it was difficult to respond to everyone individually, which prompted him to address the matter publicly. Adil also acknowledged that people sometimes connect new developments with controversies from the past and are quick to assume the worst.

"It's nothing like that. We are both very happy. It's been three years since we got married. We are happy together," Adil said. He further reassured fans that their relationship remained stable and thanked everyone who had reached out with concern.

"Our marriage is going well. Our relationship... It's been three years. Our marriage is going well," he said.

The couple has now clarified that their Instagram posts had no connection to their marriage. Adil and Somi have urged fans not to worry, confirming that they are happy together and continuing to focus on their personal and professional lives.