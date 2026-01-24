Actor Kaamal R. Khan Arrested By Mumbai Police In Oshiwara Firing Case

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesActor Kaamal R. Khan Arrested By Mumbai Police In Oshiwara Firing Case

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 08:15 AM (IST)

Mumbai Police have arrested actor Kaamal R. Khan in connection with the Oshiwara firing case. Officials confirmed that the arrest was made following questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. Further details are awaited as police continue probing the incident.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 08:15 AM (IST)
