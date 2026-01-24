Explorer
Actor Kaamal R. Khan Arrested By Mumbai Police In Oshiwara Firing Case
Mumbai Police have arrested actor Kaamal R. Khan in connection with the Oshiwara firing case. Officials confirmed that the arrest was made following questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. Further details are awaited as police continue probing the incident.
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
