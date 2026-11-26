Actor and model Kapil Khadiwala has accused police personnel in Indore of harassing members of a web series production team and seeking bribes during a late-night shoot. The police have denied the allegations, saying they are investigating the matter after recording the actor's statement. Khadiwala, meanwhile, has claimed that he faced further harassment while following the procedure at the police station.

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Kapil Khadiwala Accuses Indore Police Of Harassment During Shoot

Khadiwala, who hails from Indore, recently shared a video on social media titled “Shame on Indore Police”. In the video, he alleged that the production team had to stop filming and return to Mumbai because of police harassment.

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According to the actor, the incident took place on November 14 while the crew was shooting a web series at a cafe in the Kanadia police station area. He claimed that some police personnel arrived at around 11.30 pm, objected to the filming and allegedly demanded bribes from members of the production department. He also accused them of mistreating the crew.

Khadiwala alleged that the situation forced the entire unit to abandon the shoot and head back to Mumbai.

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Police Record Actor's Statement, Deny Direct Involvement

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said the police took note of Khadiwala's video, issued him a notice and recorded his statement on Wednesday.

According to Dandotiya, the actor told police that he was not personally present during the alleged incident. Instead, he said he had made the video based on a phone conversation with production manager Prakash Tripathi.

Dandotiya added that Tripathi had submitted an application seeking permission to film in the Kanadia police station area between 5 am and 11 pm from November 14 to 20. The police had approved the request, he said. The production manager has also been called in to record his statement, and further action will depend on the investigation.

The officer further clarified that filming teams must follow the city's existing restrictions on activities involving loudspeakers after 11 pm. He said that if the investigation establishes any violation during the web series shoot, an FIR could be registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with disobedience of an order issued by a competent authority.

However, Khadiwala has maintained his allegations. He claimed that police personnel made him wait for around three-and-a-half hours at the Kanadia police station while recording his statement.

“I am not satisfied with the statement recorded by the police and want to record it again,” he said.

The actor also alleged that the police permission letter did not clearly specify the hours during which the web series could be filmed.

(With inputs from PTI)