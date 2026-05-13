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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Achcha Gaana Banao’: Samay Raina Roasts Varun Dhawan Over New Song, Video Goes Viral

‘Achcha Gaana Banao’: Samay Raina Roasts Varun Dhawan Over New Song, Video Goes Viral

Samay Raina roasted Varun Dhawan over his new song Wow and the video of the same has the Internet cracking up.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 May 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Samay Raina playfully critiqued Varun Dhawan's new song.
  • Dhawan responded with humor in a shared Instagram video.
  • Bollywood stars joined in, enjoying the light-hearted exchange.
  • Raina recently returned to stand-up after a controversy.

Comedian Samay Raina took a cheeky dig at Varun Dhawan's new track Wow from the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and he did it right in front of the actor. Varun, a good sport about it, fired back with a caption that had the Internet in stitches.

Samay Raina Roasts Varun Dhawan

Varun recently shared a video with Samay on his Instagram Story. The video showed Varun enthusiastically crooning his new track Wow, sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa, which has been making waves on social media with fans singing along and creating dance reels on it.

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But Samay was not impressed, at least not openly. He interrupted Varun mid-song and said, "Aise nahi chalega gaana yaar." When Varun pushed back, asking why, since he thought songs like this work, Samay kept his dry humour going and said, "Accha gaana banao, apne aap chalega yaar." Varun played along, replying, "S**t yaar, mujhe laga chal hi jaata aise."

Varun posted the video with the caption, "What an a****** wow," getting the last word in style. Bollywood quickly joined the fun. Karan Johar dropped laughing emojis, Arjun Kapoor wrote "Marketer of the year," and Bosco Martis cheekily commented, "Master stroke! Better then the moves."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

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Samay Raina's Comeback After The Latent Controversy

This light-hearted moment comes after a tough stretch for Samay. Following Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comment on his show India's Got Latent, Samay shut it down and stepped back from the spotlight for a while. He recently returned with a stand-up special titled Still Alive on YouTube, where he spoke about going through the controversy and its aftermath. The special has since crossed 60 million views, a clear sign that audiences are happy to have him back.

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About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The film is set to release in theatres on June 5. The father-son duo of David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan reunites, with David directing and Varun leading the cast alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Gaurav Bose.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did comedian Samay Raina say about Varun Dhawan's new song?

Samay Raina jokingly told Varun Dhawan his new song 'Wow' wouldn't work unless it was a 'good song' that would run on its own merit.

How did Varun Dhawan react to Samay Raina's comment?

Varun Dhawan took it in good spirits, humorously replying that he thought songs like that automatically worked. He later posted a video caption calling Samay an 'a**hole'.

What is the name of Varun Dhawan's upcoming film?

Varun Dhawan's upcoming film is titled 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

When is 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' scheduled for release?

The film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is set to be released in theaters on June 5.

What is Samay Raina's new stand-up special called?

Samay Raina's new stand-up special on YouTube is titled 'Still Alive'.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Varun Dhawan India's Got Latent Samay Raina Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Latent Controversy
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