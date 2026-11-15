Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sharad Kapoor appealed for industry work and support.

Salman Khan assured support and reportedly provides financial assistance.

Sonu Sood dispatched doctors to treat Kapoor's leg injury.

Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor has been going through a difficult phase and recently appealed to senior members of the film industry for work and support. Now, Salman Khan and Sonu Sood have reportedly stepped forward to help him. While Salman has assured Sharad of his support, Sonu has sent a team of doctors to arrange treatment for the actor's leg injury, according to sources close to ABP Live.

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Salman Khan Reaches Out To Sharad Kapoor

Sharad Kapoor recently shared a video appealing to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood actors for help. In the video, he spoke about his financial, emotional and mental difficulties and said he was looking for work. Following his appeal, Salman Khan contacted Sharad to check on his well-being and assured him that he would support him. The actor has also been helping him financially, according to a source close to ABP Live.

Sonu Sood Sends Doctors For Sharad Kapoor's Treatment

The source also mentioned that Sonu Sood has also extended a helping hand by sending a team of doctors to look after Sharad's leg injury. The medical team will provide the treatment needed to help him recover.

Sharad reportedly suffered a serious leg injury while playing football in Barcelona. He has been advised to rest for some time as he recovers. Sonu, who has previously stepped forward to help people in need, has now offered assistance to his fellow actor as well.

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Sharad Kapoor Had Appealed To Bollywood Actors For Work

Before receiving support from his industry colleagues, Sharad had posted a video on social media describing the challenges he was facing. He said he had been unable to work for a long time and was going through financial, mental and emotional difficulties.

He also appealed to senior actors and people he had worked with to help him find opportunities in the industry. In the video, he said, "Kripaya meri madad karen. Mujhe kaam ki zaroorat hai. Mai apne sabhi senior actors aur apne sabhi boss se appeal karta hoon ki please meri madad kijiye. Mai apne sabhi actors ka bahut bada fan hoon aur unhone hamesha hero ki nazar se dekhta hoon."