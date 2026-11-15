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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesABP Exclusive | Salman Khan Offers Financial Help To Sharad Kapoor, Sonu Sood Arranges Medical Care

ABP Exclusive | Salman Khan Offers Financial Help To Sharad Kapoor, Sonu Sood Arranges Medical Care

Salman Khan has reportedly offered financial help to Sharad Kapoor, while Sonu Sood has sent a team of doctors to treat the actor's leg injury.

Written By : Kalim Salmani |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Sharad Kapoor appealed for industry work and support.
  • Salman Khan assured support and reportedly provides financial assistance.
  • Sonu Sood dispatched doctors to treat Kapoor's leg injury.

Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor has been going through a difficult phase and recently appealed to senior members of the film industry for work and support. Now, Salman Khan and Sonu Sood have reportedly stepped forward to help him. While Salman has assured Sharad of his support, Sonu has sent a team of doctors to arrange treatment for the actor's leg injury, according to sources close to ABP Live.

ALSO READ: 'I Am In Financial Crisis': Sharad Kapoor Seeks Help, Says Was Bedridden For 2-3 Years | WATCH

Salman Khan Reaches Out To Sharad Kapoor

Sharad Kapoor recently shared a video appealing to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood actors for help. In the video, he spoke about his financial, emotional and mental difficulties and said he was looking for work. Following his appeal, Salman Khan contacted Sharad to check on his well-being and assured him that he would support him. The actor has also been helping him financially, according to a source close to ABP Live.

Sonu Sood Sends Doctors For Sharad Kapoor's Treatment

The source also mentioned that Sonu Sood has also extended a helping hand by sending a team of doctors to look after Sharad's leg injury. The medical team will provide the treatment needed to help him recover.

Sharad reportedly suffered a serious leg injury while playing football in Barcelona. He has been advised to rest for some time as he recovers. Sonu, who has previously stepped forward to help people in need, has now offered assistance to his fellow actor as well.

ALSO READ: 'Roadies' Contestant Shambhavi Sharma Alleges Marital Abuse; Says She Planned Suicide During Marriage To Suraj Berry

Sharad Kapoor Had Appealed To Bollywood Actors For Work

Before receiving support from his industry colleagues, Sharad had posted a video on social media describing the challenges he was facing. He said he had been unable to work for a long time and was going through financial, mental and emotional difficulties.

He also appealed to senior actors and people he had worked with to help him find opportunities in the industry. In the video, he said, "Kripaya meri madad karen. Mujhe kaam ki zaroorat hai. Mai apne sabhi senior actors aur apne sabhi boss se appeal karta hoon ki please meri madad kijiye. Mai apne sabhi actors ka bahut bada fan hoon aur unhone hamesha hero ki nazar se dekhta hoon."

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sharad Kapoor appeal for help from the film industry?

Sharad Kapoor appealed for help due to financial, emotional, and mental difficulties. He also suffered a serious leg injury and was unable to work for a long time.

How has Salman Khan supported Sharad Kapoor?

Salman Khan contacted Sharad to check on his well-being and assured him of support. He has also been helping the actor financially.

What assistance did Sonu Sood provide to Sharad Kapoor?

Sonu Sood sent a team of doctors to look after Sharad Kapoor's leg injury. The medical team will provide the necessary treatment for his recovery.

How did Sharad Kapoor sustain his leg injury?

Sharad Kapoor reportedly suffered a serious leg injury while playing football in Barcelona. He has been advised to rest for some time as he recovers.

About the author Kalim Salmani

The author has been serving as Deputy Producer at ABP News for the popular Saas Bahu Sur Saazish show for the past 11 years. He has a total of 15 years of experience in production and field expertise.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Exclusive Sonu Sood Salman Khan SHARAD KAPOOR
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