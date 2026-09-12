TV actor Rohit Chandel has walked out of jail after getting bail in a POCSO case. The Mumbai Sessions Court granted him bail on Thursday. ABP Live has accessed the first glimpse of Rohit after his release. He was seen with his brother Mohit, and lawyer Saveena Bedi.

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Rohit Chandel’s Family Welcomes His Release

Rohit’s release has brought considerable relief to his family after what they described as an extremely difficult period. The family shared an emotional note on social media, saying they had continued to believe that the truth would ultimately prevail.

They also thanked Rohit’s fans, friends and well-wishers for standing by him throughout the difficult phase.

His family wrote, “Our family feels a profound sense if relief and deep gratitude today as the Honourable Court has granted bail to Rohit. After enduring what has been the most painful period of our live, we are overjoy e to finally welcome him back home.”

The added, “We have always maintained absolute faith in the judiciary, and this decision reinforces our belief that truth will prevail. As the matter proceeds, we remain fully committed to cooperating with the legal process and look forward to the facts speaking for themselves in due course.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Singh (@mahi_chandel)

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Why Was Rohit Chandel Arrested?

Rohit, known for his appearances in television shows including Pandya Store and Sairaab, was arrested following a complaint by his 16-year-old co-star. She accused him of molestation, stalking and assault. The complaint also alleged that Rohit had put pressure on the minor.

After spending around two months in jail, Rohit has now been granted bail and released.