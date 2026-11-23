Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Panchayat Season 5 premieres December 3; watch with family.

Could Panchayat soon move from Phulera to cinema halls? During the Panchayat Season 5 trailer launch, TVF creator Vijay Koshy said that preparations are underway to explore a big-screen version of the popular series. Drawing a comparison with Mirzapur’s theatrical outing, he indicated that Panchayat could also be considered for a similar release. However, he refrained from sharing specific details, saying there was still a long way to go before anything could be discussed. His comments come ahead of the December 3 premiere of Panchayat Season 5.

Panchayat Big-Screen Plans

The web series Panchayat has also received tremendous public support. Four seasons have been released so far, and now its fifth season is on its way. The makers released the trailer for the fifth season on November 23rd, which is receiving widespread praise from audiences. Following the release of the Panchayat 5 trailer, Jitendra Kumar dropped a major hint while speaking to ABP News. He was asked about the possibility of a film being made based on Panchayat. He mentioned Mirzapur and hinted at the possibility.

Jitendra Kumar urged everyone to watch Panchayat Season 5, saying, "They must watch it. Watch it with great passion, sitting with your family and friends. Enjoy Season 5 now." Jitendra further added that Mirzapur (the film) has received a great response, and this (Panchayat) is also being talked about.

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On this, Jitendra said, "Yes, people are connected to it. Five seasons have been released. The audience is there. Watching it on the big screen brings a different perspective and a different excitement, which we got to see through Mirzapur. That's something far in the future. We won't discuss it much right now."

TVF Creator Also Gave A Hint

Let us tell you that apart from Jitendra, Vijay, creator of The Viral Fever (TVF), has also said in conversation that a film can also be made on Panchayat.

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When Will 'Panchayat Season 5' Come?

After three seasons of Mirzapur, it was remade into "Mirzapur: The Movie." Released in September this year, the film was a superhit on the big screen. Panchayat Season 5 will stream on Prime Video starting in December.