Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He married longtime partner Akkila Ilangovan in October 2025.

Tamil actor and filmmaker Abishan Jeevinth, who shot to widespread acclaim with the 2025 sleeper hit Tourist Family, has welcomed his first child with his wife, Akkila Ilangovan. The director announced the arrival of their newborn baby girl on Monday through a heartfelt social media post, officially introducing himself as a proud father.

Sharing the very first glimpse of his daughter, the filmmaker received an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fans as well as prominent members of the film industry, celebrating the beginning of this exciting new chapter in his personal life.

'Officially A Girl's Dad'

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Monday, Abishan shared a picture of himself holding his newborn daughter in his arms. The filmmaker captioned the photograph, "Officially A Girl’s Dad (teary-eyed face, white heart)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abishan Jeevinth (@abishan_jeevinth)

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Abishan tied the knot with his longtime partner, Akkila Ilangovan, on 31 October 2025 in Chennai. The intimate wedding ceremony was held at the Hanu Reddy Boathouse Garden in Poes Garden, attended by close family members and friends. Their grand wedding reception at the Green Park Hotel saw prominent Kollywood personalities in attendance, including Sivakarthikeyan, Sasikumar, Simran, MS Bhaskar, and Anaswara Rajan.

Sensational Run With Tourist Family

On the professional front, Abishan made directorial debut with the comedy-drama Tourist Family. Starring M Sasikumar and Simran in lead roles, the film traced the journey of a Sri Lankan Tamil family navigating life in India following the island nation’s economic crisis. Made on a modest reported budget of around Rs 7 crore, Tourist Family emerged as one of the biggest sleeper hits of the year, grossing nearly Rs 90 crore worldwide and winning praise from stalwarts such as Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, and SS Rajamouli.

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Abishan also made his acting debut in the teen romantic comedy With Love, co-starring Anaswara Rajan. He will next be seen on the big screen in the upcoming multi-starrer Picasso, sharing screen space with Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar.