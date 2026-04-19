Drishyam 2 Fame Abhishek Pathak Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Shivaleeka Oberoi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Abhishek Pathak and wife Shivalika Oberoi welcomed a baby girl.

The couple announced the birth, calling their daughter a

They had previously revealed their pregnancy in December 2023.

Pathak and Oberoi married in Goa in February 2023.

There’s a wave of happiness in the house of Abhishek Pathak, best known for directing Drishyam 2. The filmmaker has stepped into a new phase of life as he becomes a proud father. His wife, actress Shivalika Oberoi, has given birth to a baby girl, and the couple is currently enjoying this special moment. As soon as the news came out, fans and members of the film industry started pouring in their love and heartfelt congratulations.

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Abhishek Pathak Embraces Fatherhood

Abhishek Pathak and Shivalika Oberoi shared the happy news with their fans through Instagram. They posted a creative announcement featuring the baby’s birth date. In the caption, the couple wrote, “Our little Lakshmi has arrived on an auspicious day, and it feels nothing less than a blessing for us.”

The post quickly went viral on social media, with fans showering love on the couple. Celebrities also joined in to congratulate them. Actress Ridhima Pandit commented with warm wishes, while Ishita Dutta also sent her heartfelt congratulations.

From Pregnancy Announcement To Parenthood

The couple had earlier announced their pregnancy in December with an adorable post. In the picture, Shivalika Oberoi was seen holding tiny baby socks, while Abhishek Pathak lovingly embraced her. The festive Christmas decor in the background added to the warmth of the moment. Their caption read, “Our love story is about to get its most beautiful chapter, as we welcome a little blessing into our lives.”

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About Shivalika And Abhishek’s Love Story

Shivalika Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak got married in a dreamy ceremony in Goa in February 2023, attended by close friends and Bollywood celebrities. The two first met in 2020 on the sets of Khuda Haafiz, where their friendship gradually turned into love.

In 2022, Abhishek proposed to Shivalika in Turkey under a hot air balloon, making it a memorable moment. Now, with the arrival of their baby girl, the couple has begun a beautiful new chapter filled with love, joy, and new beginnings.