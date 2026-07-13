Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhinav revealed marriage with Rubina Dilaik faced near separation.

Family intervention and honest talks helped couple reconcile differences.

Met on 'Chhoti Bahu', married 2018, welcomed twins 2023.

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have always been admired for their strong bond and relationship goals. However, Abhinav recently revealed that their marriage went through a difficult phase during the COVID-19 pandemic, and at one point, the couple was even close to parting ways. In a recent podcast appearance, Abhinav opened up about the challenges they faced behind closed doors, admitting that their relationship was tested during that period. He shared that if they had separated, they would not have been comfortable appearing together publicly or discussing their marriage openly.

Rubina’s Mother And Abhinav’s Brother Helped Them Overcome Differences

Talking about the difficult time, Abhinav revealed that two people played an important role in helping them save their relationship. They were Rubina’s mother and his brother. They encouraged the couple to stop arguing over small issues and communicate openly with each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Abhinav admitted that both he and Rubina were dealing with their own egos at the time. While he did not want to initiate conversations, Rubina would often respond with silence. He added that Rubina started writing down her feelings in a diary, which helped her understand her emotions better.

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Eventually, the couple decided to give their relationship another chance, sat down for honest conversations, and worked towards rebuilding their bond. Abhinav also emphasised that disagreements are a normal part of every relationship, whether among ordinary couples or those in the public eye. What matters is mutual respect, understanding and the willingness to grow together.

‘Chhoti Bahu’ Co-Stars To Parents Of Twins

Abhinav and Rubina’s love story began on the sets of the popular television show Chhoti Bahu, where they worked together. Abhinav developed feelings for Rubina after seeing her during Ganesh Chaturthi in 2015, after which their conversations gradually turned into a relationship.

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After dating for nearly three years, the couple tied the knot in 2018. Their relationship entered a new chapter in 2023 when they welcomed their twin daughters, making their family bond even stronger.

Over the years, Abhinav and Rubina have openly shared both the highs and lows of their journey, making their relationship relatable to many of their fans.