Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhijeet Bhattacharya supported minister confronting Daler Mehndi over alleged lip-syncing.

During a concert, he criticised performers pretending to sing live.

Abhijeet pledged to always sing live, respecting his audience's time.

The incident ignited a broader debate on performer integrity and honesty.

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has seemingly weighed in on the controversy surrounding Daler Mehndi's alleged lip-syncing during a recent live performance. Without naming the singer, Abhijeet appeared to support Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, who had confronted Mehndi on stage at the Kunjapuri Mela. During a concert in Chhattisgarh, Abhijeet spoke against performers pretending to sing live and assured the audience that he would never resort to lip-syncing. His remarks come amid the debate over the minister's intervention, which drew mixed reactions from the entertainment industry, with several celebrities supporting Mehndi.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Remarks On Lip-Syncing

During his live performance in Chhattisgarh, Abhijeet urged the audience not to accept performances advertised as live if the singer was not actually singing. He said, "Yahan pe kabhi mat allow kijiye agar koi mic mein live ke naam pe gaana nahi gaa raha hai."

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He then referred to an incident involving a minister, saying, "Abhi kuch din pehle ek case hua tha jahan pe stage pe aake mantri sahab ne kaha." Appearing to agree with the minister's intervention, Abhijeet added, "Bilkul sach kaha tha unhone ki, 'Aap gaana nahi gaa rahe hain. Aapse khada nahi tv qn raha hai."

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The singer also pointed out that the minister was subsequently portrayed negatively despite calling out the alleged lip-syncing. "Lekin woh villain ban gaye," he said.

'Main Gaane Ke Naam Pe Muh Nahi Hilaunga'

Abhijeet went on to assure concertgoers that he would continue singing live, regardless of how his voice sounded during a performance. Taking an apparent dig at Mehndi, he said, "Main jaisa bhi gaaunga, kharab gaaunga, galat gaaunga, gala kharab rahega, thak jaaunga, besura gaaunga, lekin jo bhi gaaunga, live gaaunga."

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He also acknowledged that audiences spend their hard-earned money and valuable time to attend concerts. Emphasising that performers should respect their listeners, he said, "Aap logon ka maan karta hoon. Main aap logon ko kabhi is tarah se cheat nahi karunga. Gaane ke naam pe muh nahi hilaunga. Aisa karte hain log."

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What Happened At Daler Mehndi's Kunjapuri Mela Performance?

The controversy erupted when Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal reportedly interrupted Daler Mehndi's performance at the Kunjapuri Mela, accusing him of lip-syncing. The minister also questioned the singer's condition on stage and reportedly claimed that he had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance.

The incident triggered a debate, with several celebrities coming forward in support of Mehndi. Uniyal's remarks also drew attention, particularly after the confrontation went viral on social media. Abhijeet's latest comments have added another dimension to the debate, bringing the focus back to performers' responsibility to deliver genuine live performances and respect their audiences.