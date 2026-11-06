‘Ab Ghar Soona Soona Lagta Hai’: Sunita Ahuja Gets Emotional Recalling Old Diwali Memories

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has become emotional while recalling her old Diwali memories ahead of the festival. Reflecting on how celebrations have changed over the years, she shared that her house now feels empty during Diwali, unlike the lively festivities she once enjoyed with her family.

Sunita Ahuja Gets Emotional Remembering Old Diwali Memories

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sunita Ahuja opened up about her childhood and family memories associated with Diwali. She recalled how her house would be filled with relatives, children and family members during the festival. However, with time, the family dynamics have changed, and everyone is now occupied with their own lives.

Sunita said that the absence of her mother-in-law and the children growing up have made the celebrations feel different. While she understands that her children have their own lives and cannot be expected to stay home for the festival, she misses the warmth and excitement of the old days.

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‘Ab Main Akeli Hi Apni Khushiyan Bana Leti Hoon’

Recalling how Diwali used to be celebrated at home, Sunita said, "Pehle jab Diwali hoti thi, toh mera ghar bhara-bhara rehta tha. Ghar mein saas hoti thi, bhanje aur bachche hote the. Khoob chahal-pahal rehti thi, lekin ab bachche bade ho gaye hain aur saas bhi nahi hain. Isliye ab ghar soona-soona lagta hai. Main bachchon se yeh nahi keh sakti ki tum ghar par hi raho. Sabhi apni-apni zindagi mein vyast hain aur aap kisi ko disturb bhi nahi kar sakte." [Earlier, during Diwali, my house would be full. My mother-in-law would be there, along with my nephews and children. There would be so much activity, but now the children have grown up and my mother-in-law is no longer here. That is why the house feels empty now. I cannot tell my children to stay at home. Everyone is busy with their own lives, and you cannot disturb anyone.]

She further shared how she has now learned to celebrate the festival on her own and find happiness in the little things. Sunita said, “Ab main akele hi apni khushiyan bana leti hoon. Ghar mein diye jalati hoon aur mithai khati hoon. Diabetes hai, isliye soch-samajhkar khati hoon, lekin apni Diwali enjoy karti hoon.” [Now I create my own happiness. I light diyas at home and eat sweets. I have diabetes, so I eat carefully, but I enjoy my Diwali.]

Sunita did not mention Govinda while expressing her feelings about the changing family celebrations.

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Sunita Ahuja Recalls Her First Diwali After Marriage

Sunita also remembered her first Diwali after marrying Govinda. She revealed that her mother-in-law had gifted her a beautiful saree along with a gold set. Govinda had also given her a Diwali present at the time.

However, joking about her husband's gifting habits now, Sunita said that Govinda had become a little miserly over the years.

She said, “Meri mother-in-law ne mujhe bahut achhi saree aur sone ka set gift kiya tha. Phir maine unse toh liya hi, Govinda se bhi liya tha. Ab Govinda thoda kanjoos ho gaya hai. Shaadi purani ho gayi na! Ab dena chahiye na. Ghar ki Lakshmi ko denge na, toh aur Lakshmi aati hai. Isliye apne ghar ki Lakshmi ko dena toh chahiye.” [My mother-in-law gifted me a very beautiful saree and a gold set. I took gifts from her and Govinda as well. Now Govinda has become a little miserly. The marriage has become old, hasn't it? He should give gifts now too. When you give something to the Lakshmi of your house, more Lakshmi comes. You should give gifts to the Lakshmi of your home.]

When Did Govinda And Sunita Ahuja Get Married?

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married secretly on May 11, 1987. Their daughter Tina Ahuja was born on July 16, 1989, nearly two years after their wedding. Govinda later revealed his marriage to Sunita publicly following Tina's birth.

Their son Yashvardhan Ahuja was born on March 1, 1997.