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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAasif Khan Talks ‘Golmaal 5’ Dreams After BB20 Eviction; Says Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty Are ‘Kings In Their Own Ways’

Aasif Khan Talks ‘Golmaal 5’ Dreams After BB20 Eviction; Says Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty Are ‘Kings In Their Own Ways’

Aasif Khan discusses Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty's hosting styles after his Bigg Boss 20 eviction and reveals he wants to work in Golmaal.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aasif Khan, evicted, commented on Salman, Rohit Shetty's hosting.
  • He stated both hosts have distinct, unique styles.
  • Aasif revealed Rohit Shetty expressed interest in future collaboration.
  • Khan desires to work in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal'.

Actor Aasif Khan has shared his wish to work with filmmaker Rohit Shetty in the Golmaal franchise after his eviction from the Bigg Boss 20 house. Following his exit, Aasif spoke about his experience with the show's hosts, Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty, and explained why he believes the two should not be compared. He also revealed that Shetty had expressed an interest in working with him.

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'Dono Ki Apni Uniqueness Hai'

Speaking about Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty's approaches to hosting, Aasif Khan said that both have their own distinct ways of handling the show. While Salman brings his trademark bold and commanding style, Rohit approaches conversations more like a filmmaker.

Aasif said, “Salman sir ka apna ek tareeka hai host karne ka, 'dabangg' tareeka hai unka. Rohit sir ka apna ek tareeka hai. Woh thoda, filmmaker jis tarah se baat karte hain, jis tarah se cheeze ko deal karte hai, woh vaise karte hain.” [Salman sir has his own way of hosting; he has a very ‘dabangg’ style. Rohit sir has his own approach. He handles things the way a filmmaker would, in the way he communicates and deals with situations.]

The actor added that he enjoyed watching both of them host the show. He also felt that comparing the two would be unfair, given their different professional backgrounds and individual strengths.

He said, “Mujhe lagta hai comparison bahut hi galat cheez hai. Dono ki apni apni uniqueness hai. Ek director hai ek actor hai, comparison toh ho hi nahi sakta. Kaise hoga aap batao? Kis paemane pe comparison karoge aap?” [I think comparisons are completely unfair. Both have their own uniqueness. One is a director, while the other is an actor. How can you even compare the two? What parameters would you use to make that comparison?]

He further praised both personalities, saying, “Salman sir apni jagah king hain, rohit sir apni jagah king hain.” [Salman sir is a king in his own way, and Rohit sir is a king in his own way.]

Aasif Khan Reveals His Favourite Films Of Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty 

During the conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Aasif also spoke about his favourite films featuring the two stars. He named Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dabangg among his top picks. From Rohit Shetty's filmography, he mentioned Golmaal and Singham as his favourites.

ALSO READ: Bombay HC Grants Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Legal Protection Against Piracy Ahead Of November 5 Release

Rohit Shetty Says He'll Work With Aasif Khan

Aasif also shared that he had expressed his desire to work with Rohit Shetty. Referring to the filmmaker's reputation for comedy, he said he had already told him that he wanted to be part of one of his films.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, “Maine bola hai Rohit sir ko ki maine bahut comedy films ki hain, lekin hamare doston mai kahawat hai ki jisne Rohit sir ke saath kaam nahi kiya, usne comedy nahi kiya.” [Told Rohit sir that I have done several comedy films, but there's a saying among our friends that if you haven't worked with Rohit sir, you haven't really done comedy.]

According to Aasif, Rohit responded positively and indicated that they could collaborate soon. Recalling the filmmaker's words, he said, “Hum jaldi hi saath mai kaam karenge.” [We'll soon work together.]

When asked which Rohit Shetty film he would most like to work in, Aasif didn't hesitate to name Golmaal

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Aasif Khan describe Salman Khan's hosting style?

Aasif Khan characterized Salman Khan's hosting as 'dabangg' and commanding. He noted that Salman has his own distinct way of handling the show.

Why does Aasif Khan believe Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty shouldn't be compared as hosts?

Aasif feels comparing them is unfair due to their different professional backgrounds (actor vs. director) and unique strengths. He believes both are 'kings' in their own fields.

What did Rohit Shetty say about working with Aasif Khan in the future?

Rohit Shetty responded positively to Aasif's desire to work with him, indicating they would collaborate soon. He said, 'Hum jaldi hi saath mai kaam karenge.'

Which films did Aasif Khan name as his favorites from Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty?

Aasif's favorite Salman Khan films are Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dabangg. For Rohit Shetty, he chose Golmaal and Singham.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Shetty Salman Khan Aasif Khan Bigg Boss 20
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