Akshay Kumar recently shared a light-hearted yet surprising story involving his son Aarav and actress Vidya Balan, revealing how a childhood viewing experience left a long-lasting impression. The actor recalled how his son was genuinely frightened after watching Vidya’s iconic performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, leading to an unusual reaction that lasted for years.

Childhood Movie Experience That Left Mark

Speaking about the incident, Akshay Kumar revealed that Aarav watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa at a very young age. Vidya Balan’s powerful portrayal of a mysterious and possessed character in the film left the child so scared that he associated fear with her screen presence. The performance, which remains one of Vidya Balan’s most memorable roles, was so impactful that it unintentionally created a lasting impression on Aarav’s mind.

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Six Years Of Fear And An Unexpected Reaction

Akshay shared that his son remained afraid of Vidya Balan for nearly six years after watching the film. The fear was not personal but rather linked to the intense character she played on screen. Even though Aarav understood later that it was just acting, the early emotional reaction stayed with him for a surprisingly long time.

This anecdote highlights how deeply children can be affected by strong cinematic performances, especially in horror-comedy films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, where fear and entertainment are blended so effectively.

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Vidya Balan’s Iconic Role Still Talks Of The Town

Vidya Balan’s role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa continues to be one of the most talked-about performances in Bollywood. Her portrayal of Manjulika became iconic, earning her praise for bringing intensity and depth to the character. Even years later, the role is remembered for its chilling impact, especially among younger audiences who watched the film during its early releases.

Fun Behind-The-Scenes Family Moment

Akshay Kumar’s revelation adds a humorous and relatable touch to the world of celebrity parenting. It also shows how films can leave unexpected impressions beyond entertainment. Today, Aarav has grown past his childhood fear, but the story remains a fun memory for the Kumar family and fans alike, highlighting the long-lasting influence of powerful storytelling on young minds.