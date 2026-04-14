Aarav was genuinely frightened after watching Vidya Balan's powerful performance in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa at a young age. He associated her on-screen persona with fear.
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'Aarav Was Scared Of Vidya Balan For Years After Watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' Reveals Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar revealed a funny childhood memory involving his son Aarav, who was scared of Vidya Balan for six years after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The intense performance left a lasting impression.
- Aarav feared Vidya Balan after watching 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.
- Son's fear of Vidya Balan lasted six years.
- Iconic role left lasting impression on young Aarav.
- Story highlights cinema's impact on children's minds.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Akshay Kumar's son scared of Vidya Balan?
How long was Aarav afraid of Vidya Balan?
Aarav remained afraid of Vidya Balan for nearly six years after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa. This fear was linked to the intense character she played on screen.
What made Vidya Balan's role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa so impactful?
Vidya Balan's portrayal of a mysterious and possessed character was so intense and memorable that it left a lasting impression, particularly on young viewers like Aarav.
Is Aarav still afraid of Vidya Balan?
No, Aarav has grown past his childhood fear. The story has become a fun memory for the Kumar family and highlights the long-lasting influence of powerful storytelling.
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