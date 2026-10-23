Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mika Singh called out minister for disrespectful comments to artists.

Minister previously accused Daler Mehndi of being drunk, lip-syncing.

Mika defended Daler, challenging alcohol claims, questioning payment.

CM Dhami urged dialogue to resolve misunderstandings peacefully.

Singer Mika Singh has criticised Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal over his alleged disrespectful remarks about artists during a public event. In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the minister can be heard referring to an earlier incident involving singer Maninder Buttar. Mika questioned the minister’s language and conduct, saying artists deserve dignity and respect regardless of the circumstances.

Mika Singh Calls Subodh Uniyal’s Remarks ‘Rude And Disrespectful’

In a video shared by Mika on X, Subodh Uniyal can allegedly be heard saying, “Yahan aapse pehle Maninder Buttar pit ke gaya tha… aur itna pita tha ki uska baap dobara nahi aa sakta yahan pe.” Reacting to the video, Mika described the minister’s remarks as “rude and disrespectful” and questioned whether such behaviour could discourage artists from performing in Uttarakhand.

“The way Minister Subodh Uniyal spoke on stage was extremely rude and disrespectful. An artist deserves dignity, regardless of the circumstances,” Mika wrote. He further questioned the language used by the minister and stressed that performers should not be humiliated in public.

The way Minister @SubodhUniyal1 ji spoke on stage was extremely rude and disrespectful. An artist deserves dignity, regardless of the circumstances. He reportedly said on stage, “Yahan aapse pehle @manindarbuttar pit ke gaya tha. Itna pita tha ki ab uska baap bhi nahi aa sakta yahan se.” Is this really the language a minister should use for artists? What kind of behaviour is this? Artists come to perform, entertain people, and honour their commitments. They deserve respect, not humiliation from a public platform. Subodh Uniyal ji, do you want artists to stop coming to Uttarakhand? Such an attitude can discourage artists from performing in a state that we all love. Please remember that the people have given you the position you hold today. Public office comes with responsibility, humility, and accountability. I have immense love and respect for Uttarakhand, but artists deserve respect too. I sincerely hope you will reflect on your words and address this matter with dignity. Respect is a two-way street. 🙏 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 23, 2026

“Is this really the language a minister should use for artists? What kind of behaviour is this? Artists come to perform, entertain people, and honour their commitments. They deserve respect, not humiliation from a public platform. Subodh Uniyal ji, do you want artists to stop coming to Uttarakhand? Such an attitude can discourage artists from performing in a state that we all love,” he added.

Mika also reminded the minister of the responsibilities associated with public office and urged him to address the matter with dignity.

“Please remember that the people have given you the position you hold today. Public office comes with responsibility, humility, and accountability. I have immense love and respect for Uttarakhand, but artists deserve respect too. I sincerely hope you will reflect on your words and address this matter with dignity. Respect is a two-way street,” he wrote.

Mika Singh Earlier Asked CM Dhami To Seek An Apology

The latest development comes after Mika appealed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ask Subodh Uniyal to apologise to Daler Mehndi over allegations that the singer was drunk during a Navratri event.

“My only humble request to him is to please ask Subodh Uniyal to make a simple video clarifying his statement and apologising to Daler Bhai for saying that he was drunk during the performance,” Mika wrote.

He added that misunderstandings could be resolved through dialogue and expressed hope that an apology would bring the controversy to a close while protecting Daler’s dignity and reputation.

What Sparked The Daler Mehndi Controversy?

The controversy began when Subodh Uniyal interrupted Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, Uttarakhand.

The minister accused the singer of misleading the audience by lip-syncing to a pre-recorded track despite allegedly receiving a substantial fee for the performance. He also claimed that Daler appeared disoriented, struggled to speak properly and was unable to sing.

ALSO READ | Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Shares Singer’s Health Update Amid Uttarakhand Performance Row

Subodh further alleged that the singer was drunk during the performance and said greater decorum was expected at a religious event.

Mika subsequently defended his elder brother in a video statement, denying the allegations about alcohol consumption. He challenged anyone who had seen Daler drinking or holding a glass of alcohol to come forward, saying he would quit singing if the claims could be proven.

“I saw the news. You people have spread this: ‘Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing; he is unable to sing’. First of all, I would like to ask you all: he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?” Mika said.

He also revealed that Daler had been unwell for the past two years and had undergone major surgery, which he suggested could explain why the singer appeared disoriented on stage.

ALSO READ | ‘Ask Subodh Uniyal To Apologise To Daler Mehndi For Saying He Was Drunk’: Mika Singh To Uttarakhand CM

The dispute intensified after Subodh claimed Daler was paid Rs 35 lakh for the show but only lip-synced to his songs.

“He is a big artist… He seemed disoriented on stage and couldn’t even stay standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered Rs 35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment,” the minister had said.

Mika later sought proof of the amount allegedly paid to Daler and challenged the claims made against his brother.

What Did CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Say?

Amid the controversy, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that he had spoken to Mika over the phone. He stressed that misunderstandings should be resolved through mutual dialogue and goodwill.

“Today, I had a telephonic conversation with the renowned singer Mika Singh. While discussing the matter related to Daler Mehndi, it was said that any kind of misunderstanding should be resolved through mutual dialogue and goodwill. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is the carrier of our great tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Here, all artists are always welcomed and respected from the heart,” Dhami wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, during a press conference, the Chief Minister had said that he would speak to both Mika and Daler to address the issue.