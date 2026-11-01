'Aap Pehle Hi Halke Hokar Aa Jao': Nyrraa Banerji Talks About How Intimate Scenes Are Shot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nyrraa Banerji detailed intimate scene preparations, including hygiene items.

Male actors are instructed to relieve themselves beforehand for focus.

Nyrraa recalled nervousness filming her first intimate scene, being in a relationship.

She drank vodka for confidence; directors guided, lacking intimacy coaches.

A video of actress Nyrraa Banerji discussing how intimate scenes are filmed has been circulating online. During an interview with Galatta India, she spoke about the preparations actors are asked to make before such sequences are shot, sharing details about the arrangements on set and advice given to actors

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Nyrraa Banerji Reveals What Happens Before Intimate Scenes

Speaking about the preparations, Nyrraa said, "Production pehle ek tray leke aakar room mai bhej deti hai." [Production first brings a tray and sends it to the room.]

She explained that the tray contains essentials such as chewing gum, perfume and sanitiser. Men are also provided with a protective supporter, she added.

Recalling the instructions given to male actors before filming, Nyrraa said, "Unko instruction bhi diya jata hai ki 'aap pehle hi halke hokar aa jao' taaki kaam acting mai creativity mai bana rahe." [They are also instructed to 'relieve themselves beforehand' so that they can focus on their acting and creativity.]

BIG BREAKING 🤯 #NyraBanerjee said- ' actors used to m@sturb@te before shooting intimate scenes. ' 🤣?' https://t.co/Mmv1StfWpr — Akki (@mynameisakki91) October 31, 2026

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'Mai Thodi Si Daaru Peeti Hu...'

The actress also spoke about filming her first intimate scene for One Night Stand, which featured Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. She admitted that she was nervous, as she had never filmed such a scene before and was also in a serious relationship at the time.

She recalled, "Uske pehle maine intimate scenes nahi kiye the aur meri bahut buri tarah se phati padi thi. I was very scared and I was also dating somebody. I was in a very serious relationship with somebody." [Before that, I had never done intimate scenes, and I was really nervous. I was very scared, and I was also dating someone. I was in a very serious relationship at the time.]

Nyrraa further said that intimate coaches were not available at the time, leaving directors responsible for guiding actors through such scenes. She also revealed that she had a few shots of vodka before the shoot to feel more confident, saying, "Mai thodi si daaru peeti hu aur guts aa jate hain." [I have a little alcohol, and I get the courage to do it.