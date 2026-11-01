ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Aap Pehle Hi Halke Hokar Aa Jao': Nyrraa Banerji Talks About How Intimate Scenes Are Shot

'Aap Pehle Hi Halke Hokar Aa Jao': Nyrraa Banerji Talks About How Intimate Scenes Are Shot

Nyrraa Banerji opens up about filming intimate scenes, the preparations on set and her nervousness before shooting her first such sequence in One Night Stand.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nyrraa Banerji detailed intimate scene preparations, including hygiene items.
  • Male actors are instructed to relieve themselves beforehand for focus.
  • Nyrraa recalled nervousness filming her first intimate scene, being in a relationship.
  • She drank vodka for confidence; directors guided, lacking intimacy coaches.

A video of actress Nyrraa Banerji discussing how intimate scenes are filmed has been circulating online. During an interview with Galatta India, she spoke about the preparations actors are asked to make before such sequences are shot, sharing details about the arrangements on set and advice given to actors

ALSO READ: Prakash Raj Lost Film And Ad Projects Over Political Stand, Says Wife Pony Verma

Nyrraa Banerji Reveals What Happens Before Intimate Scenes

Speaking about the preparations, Nyrraa said, "Production pehle ek tray leke aakar room mai bhej deti hai." [Production first brings a tray and sends it to the room.]

She explained that the tray contains essentials such as chewing gum, perfume and sanitiser. Men are also provided with a protective supporter, she added.

Recalling the instructions given to male actors before filming, Nyrraa said, "Unko instruction bhi diya jata hai ki 'aap pehle hi halke hokar aa jao' taaki kaam acting mai creativity mai bana rahe." [They are also instructed to 'relieve themselves beforehand' so that they can focus on their acting and creativity.]

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Perform In Bihar, But Crowd Management Became A Major Hurdle

'Mai Thodi Si Daaru Peeti Hu...'

The actress also spoke about filming her first intimate scene for One Night Stand, which featured Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. She admitted that she was nervous, as she had never filmed such a scene before and was also in a serious relationship at the time.

She recalled, "Uske pehle maine intimate scenes nahi kiye the aur meri bahut buri tarah se phati padi thi. I was very scared and I was also dating somebody. I was in a very serious relationship with somebody." [Before that, I had never done intimate scenes, and I was really nervous. I was very scared, and I was also dating someone. I was in a very serious relationship at the time.]

Nyrraa further said that intimate coaches were not available at the time, leaving directors responsible for guiding actors through such scenes. She also revealed that she had a few shots of vodka before the shoot to feel more confident, saying, "Mai thodi si daaru peeti hu aur guts aa jate hain." [I have a little alcohol, and I get the courage to do it.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What preparations are made for actors before filming intimate scenes?

Production provides a tray with essentials like chewing gum, perfume, and sanitiser. Male actors also receive a protective supporter and are advised to relieve themselves beforehand.

How did Nyrraa Banerji feel during her first intimate scene?

She was nervous and scared because it was her first time and she was in a serious relationship. She consumed some alcohol to gain confidence for the shoot.

Who guided actors through intimate scenes when Nyrraa Banerji filmed her first one?

Nyrraa mentioned that intimate coaches were not available at that time. Directors were responsible for guiding actors through such scenes.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 Nov 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sunny Leone Nyrraa Banerji One Night Stand
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Prakash Raj Lost Film And Ad Projects Over Political Stand, Says Wife Pony Verma
Prakash Raj Lost Film And Ad Projects Over Political Stand, Says Wife Pony Verma
Celebrities
Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Perform In Bihar, But Crowd Management Became A Major Hurdle
Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Perform In Bihar, But Crowd Management Became A Major Hurdle
Celebrities
'Safai Karne Aaye Ya Ramp Walk?': Ayesha Khan Faces Trolling After Man Holds Fan For Her At Mumbai Beach Clean-Up Drive
'Safai Ya Ramp Walk?': Ayesha Khan Faces Trolling After Man Holds Fan For Her At Mumbai Beach Clean-Up Drive
Celebrities
Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Takes Over Bandra-Worli Sea Link Ahead Of His Birthday: WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Takes Over Bandra-Worli Sea Link Ahead Of His Birthday: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Baghel Arrives: Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Kharge’s Residence Ahead of Mega Rally
BJP Criticism: Opposition Leader Questions BJP’s Moral Authority
Saints’ March: Computer Baba Joins Pappu Yadav’s Procession in Delhi
Rally Momentum: Pappu Yadav Leads Saints’ March Towards Ramlila Maidan
Political Clash: BJP Calls INDIA Alliance Rally a ‘Fair of Fraudsters’
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget