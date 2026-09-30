Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned from Paris Fashion Week.

She warmly invited photographers for a single group photo.

This gesture garnered online attention for its contrast.

Her interaction contrasted with Jaya Bachchan's paparazzi approach.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a warm moment with photographers after returning from Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday night. The actress, who had just wrapped her fashion appearance in Paris, was seen signing an autograph before turning her attention to the paparazzi waiting outside. Instead of posing separately for each photographer, Aishwarya invited them to join her for a group photograph. “Aao sab log ek photo lete hain” (Come, let’s all take a picture together), she said. The gesture caught attention online, particularly because it comes amid conversations around celebrity-paparazzi interactions and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan’s often different approach to photographers.

Aishwarya’s Group Photo Request

A video circulating on social media shows Aishwarya walking towards her car after arriving back from Paris. Before leaving, she stopped to sign an autograph for a fan and then acknowledged the photographers gathered around her. Rather than taking pictures one by one, the actress suggested that everyone come together for a single photograph. “Aao sab log ek photo lete hain” (Come, let’s all take a picture together), she told them.

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The photographers appeared pleased by the unexpected suggestion, with Aishwarya ensuring that the entire group could be part of the frame.

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From Paris Fashion Week To Mumbai

Aishwarya had travelled to Paris for Fashion Week, where she made a dramatic runway appearance in a velvet outfit paired with a crystal-embellished cape. The actress has remained a regular presence at major international fashion events over the years. Her return also came shortly after she was seen at the airport heading to Paris without her daughter Aaradhya.

Aaradhya frequently accompanies her mother during public appearances and international trips, making her absence from this particular journey noticeable to fans and photographers.

Aishwarya And Jaya’s Different Paparazzi Equations

Aishwarya’s interaction also drew attention because of the contrast with her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan’s publicly expressed views on paparazzi culture.

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Jaya has spoken on several occasions about her discomfort when photographers crowd around her or capture her during private moments. She has also indicated that she is comfortable posing when photographers maintain a respectful distance and allow her to approach them on her own terms.

Aishwarya, meanwhile, chose to engage directly with the photographers after her Paris trip, turning what could have been a routine airport departure into a more relaxed interaction. For now, the actress’s simple request for a group picture has become the moment from her return that is getting the most attention online.