Aamrapali Dubey Breaks Silence On Dating Nirahua: ‘He Always Asks Me To Get Married’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali discussed Nirahua friendship, addressed dating rumors.

A nomination task involved contestants pairing up for elimination.

Aamrapali, others were nominated; Mahhi, Scout nominated themselves.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, streamed on Monday, and there was plenty to watch. While tensions were running high in the house, the week began on a more positive note as the contestants appeared to put the past behind them, talk things out, and sort out their differences. During the episode, Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey broke her silence on dating Nirahua, adding that he wants her to get married.

Aamrapali Dubey Breaks Silence On Dating Nirahua

During a conversation with co-contestant Luv Gill, Aamrapali opened up about her friendship with Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. He also reacted to people assuming that the two are romantically involved.

“When I entered the Bhojpuri industry, Dinesh ji became my first friend. Our friendship is such that if I have to say something in front of 10 people, I don’t even need to tell him anything. I will just look at him. He will know what I want to say, and he will start laughing. So friends should be like this. No-filter friendship.”

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She also addressed the rumours that she and Nirahua are dating. “People think that we are dating. He has told me several times to get married. For men, it seems very easy to say, ‘Just get married.’ They don’t understand that we have to leave everything behind and move somewhere else, including everything we have built.”

For the uninitiated, Aamrapali and Nirahua have been one of Bhojpuri cinema's most recognised on-screen pairs since they first worked together in Nirahua Hindustani in 2014.

Bigg Boss 20 Contestants Nominated This Week

Bigg Boss assigned a nomination task in which the contestants were paired up and had to decide which one of them would be nominated. The first pair was Aamrapali Dubey and Rhiti Tiwari. Since they could not reach a decision during the nomination task, both contestants were nominated for the week. Next, Mahhi Vij and Arishfa Khan went together, during which Mahhi chose to nominate herself. Scout and Aasif Khan were paired next, and Scout nominated himself.

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Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh then took part in the task and both ended up being nominated. Aman Gandhi and Kanika Mann were the next pair, and both were nominated as well. Luv Gill, Mary Kom and Young DSA were also nominated.

The contestant who receives the fewest votes will lose one of their lives.