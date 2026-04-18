Aamir Khan Was Once Thrown Out Of A Play, Says ‘It Changed His Life’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khan stars alongside Junaid and Sai Pallavi in 'Ek Din'.

In the film industry, sometimes a single opportunity or even just one day can completely change someone’s life. Recently, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan shared a similar story from his own journey that changed the course of his career. He spoke about this during the promotions of his upcoming film Ek Din, explaining how one day can truly make all the difference.

Aamir Khan Shares An Incident

Recalling his early days, Aamir shared in a video that there was a time when he was very excited about working in a theatre play and had put in a lot of effort for it. However, he was suddenly removed from the play. At that moment, it felt like a huge setback, and he thought his dream had been shattered.

But interestingly, that very day turned out to be a turning point in his life. Aamir revealed that soon after, he got a new opportunity that gave a fresh direction to his career. That chance eventually became the reason behind his success.

He further explained that sometimes things that feel wrong or disappointing at the moment later turn out to be the best things for us. Every failure hides an opportunity we just need to recognise it. He also encouraged people to think about one day in their own lives that changed their thinking or direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

About The Film

The film Ek Din is a romantic and emotional story featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. It revolves around an office love story between a boy and a girl, which takes an unexpected twist.

After a long time, Aamir Khan is once again collaborating with director Mansoor Khan, with whom he has delivered several memorable films in the past.

Ek Din is all set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026, and fans are eagerly waiting for it.