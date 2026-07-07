Aamir Khan Spotted Wearing Anklets With Dhoti After Wedding To Gauri Spratt; Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in Mumbai on July 5.

Viral video showed actor barefoot wearing anklets with dhoti.

Anklet video sparked curiosity among social media users.

Khan had two previous marriages; ex-wives attended functions.

Aamir Khan tied the knot with his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt, in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, July 5. The couple married under the Special Marriage Act. Soon after the wedding, photos of the newlyweds signing their marriage documents and a video of their first dance quickly went viral on social media.

Now, another video featuring the actor has caught fans’ attention. In it, Aamir is seen walking barefoot while wearing traditional anklets with a white dhoti, leaving social media users intrigued.

Aamir Khan Spotted Wearing Anklets With Dhoti

The now-viral video shows Aamir Khan bidding farewell to guests after the wedding ceremony as it rained heavily in Mumbai. He was dressed in a traditional white kurta and dhoti for the wedding. Another video shows the actor walking barefoot with folded hands as he greeted and saw off attendees. However, it was the silver anklets on his feet that became the talking point online.

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Reacting to the video, one social media user wrote, “Beautiful anklet, but where is the second one?”

Another commented, “Dulhe raja.”

A third user wrote, “Indian culture - Dhoti Kurta.”

“Why is he wearing anklets?” asked a third.

Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt’s Marriages

Before marrying Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan had been married twice. His first marriage was to Reena Dutta, whom he wed in 1986. The couple went on to have two children, Junaid and Ira Khan, before parting ways after a decade and a half together.

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Aamir’s second marriage came in 2005, when he wed filmmaker Kiran Rao. Together, they welcomed a son, Azad, before announcing their split in 2021, after 16 years of marriage.

Notably, Aamir has stayed on good terms with both former spouses. Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao are regularly spotted at family functions and celebrations alongside him and his wife Gauri.

As for Gauri, she was previously married to Kunal Spratt, and the two share a child together.





