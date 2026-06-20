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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan Shares Whether His Wedding To Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Will Be Simple Or Grand

Aamir Khan Shares Whether His Wedding To Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Will Be Simple Or Grand

Aamir Khan has confirmed he will marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on July 5 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan confirms private wedding with Gauri Spratt July 5.
  • Intimate registered ceremony includes immediate family, close friends.
  • Actor takes wedding break; resumes 3 Idiots 2 post-celebration.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is gearing up for a new chapter in his personal life. The actor is set to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, and with the wedding date approaching, fans have been keen to know whether the couple are planning a lavish celebration or a low-key affair. Aamir has now put all speculation to rest.

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Wedding

Aamir Khan is all set to tie the knot for the third time. The actor will reportedly marry Gauri Spratt on July 5. However, unlike the extravagant celebrity weddings often seen in Bollywood, Aamir and Gauri have decided to keep things simple.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the superstar revealed that the couple are planning an intimate registered wedding at home, attended only by immediate family members and a few close friends.

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"It will be a very simple registered wedding at home, with only both families and very close friends present. We both want to keep it very basic," Aamir shared.

Earlier, during an interaction with Variety India, the actor had confirmed the wedding rumours, saying, "The wedding news is true. It is on July 5."

Aamir also admitted that marriage was not initially high on his list of priorities. However, over time, both he and Gauri realised they were ready to take their relationship forward.

"But now, both of us feel that we are ready to take our relationship to the next level," he said.

Actor Takes A Break Ahead Of Big Day

With just weeks to go before the ceremony, reports suggest that Aamir has temporarily stepped away from work commitments to focus on preparations for his special day.

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Once the wedding celebrations are over, the actor is expected to resume work on filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's much-talked-about 3 Idiots 2, a sequel to the hugely successful 2009 film 3 Idiots.

Reports indicate that the sequel will revisit the lives of Rancho, Farhan and Raju, with the story likely to unfold nearly a decade after the events of the original film.

Aamir Khan On 3 Idiots Sequel

While Aamir has refrained from revealing specific details about the project, he did hint that the beloved characters have evolved significantly over the years.

"I don't know what Raju (Hirani) has planned. But yes, all the characters in the film have obviously moved ahead in life. I was much younger at that time," the actor said.

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The possibility of a 3 Idiots sequel has already created a buzz among fans, many of whom are excited to see Aamir reunite with co-stars R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani, who played key roles in the original blockbuster.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Aamir Khan getting married?

Aamir Khan is set to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on July 5. He had previously confirmed the wedding date during an interaction with Variety India.

What kind of wedding are Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt planning?

They are planning an intimate, simple registered wedding at home. It will be attended only by immediate family members and a few close friends, as they wish to keep it very basic.

What project will Aamir Khan work on after his wedding?

After the wedding celebrations, Aamir Khan is expected to resume work on filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's much-anticipated sequel, '3 Idiots 2'.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Gauri Spratt Aamir Khan Gauri Spratt Wedding
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