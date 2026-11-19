Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan leased three Santacruz apartments for ₹38 lakh monthly.

Four-year lease for 12,200 sq ft starts January 2027.

Agreement includes nine parking spots, 5% annual increase.

This adds to actor's other Mumbai property transactions.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has entered into a fresh luxury rental deal in Mumbai, leasing three residential apartments in Santacruz (West) for a combined monthly rent of ₹38 lakh. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the apartments are located at Seasons Trimurti on North Avenue and together span a carpet area of 12,200 square feet. The four-year agreements will begin in January 2027 and continue until December 2030. The deal includes nine car parking spaces, while the rental agreements also specify an annual escalation of 5 per cent. Here is a closer look at the property details.

Aamir Khan's Rs 38 Lakh Mumbai Rental Deal: Apartment Details

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Aamir Khan has leased three luxury apartments at Seasons Trimurti in Santacruz (West), Mumbai. The properties are situated on the 14th, 12th, and 11th floors of the residential complex on North Avenue.

Together, the apartments cover a carpet area of 12,200 square feet. Their individual sizes and monthly rentals are as follows:

14th-floor apartment: Measuring 6,200 sq ft, this is the largest of the three properties and commands a monthly rent of Rs 20 lakh.

12th-floor apartment: Spanning 3,000 sq ft, it comes with a monthly rental of Rs 9 lakh.

11th-floor apartment: This apartment also measures 3,000 sq ft and costs Rs 9 lakh per month.

The combined monthly rent for all three properties comes to ₹38 lakh, taking the annual rental expenditure to Rs 4.56 crore at the initial rate. Each apartment also comes with three dedicated parking spaces, giving the actor access to nine car parking slots in total.

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Aamir Khan's Lease Agreement: Tenure, Deposit And Other Details

The three leave and licence agreements have been signed between Seasons Avenues Properties and Aamir Husain Khan. According to the registered documents, the leases will run for 48 months, beginning January 1, 2027, and ending December 31, 2030.

The agreements include an annual rental escalation of 5 per cent. Khan has also paid a combined security deposit of ₹38 lakh, equivalent to one month's initial rent.

The monthly rental covers society maintenance, water charges, and existing as well as future property and municipal taxes, which will be paid by the licensor. The agreements also restrict the tenant from carrying out structural changes or making permanent additions to the apartments.

The actor and the developer could not be reached for comment on the transaction.

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Aamir Khan's Earlier Mumbai Rental Deals And Property Investments

This is not Khan's first major rental transaction in Mumbai. In May 2025, he leased four apartments at Wilnomona Apartments on Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill for a combined monthly rent of Rs 24.5 lakh. The five-year agreement runs until May 2030 and includes a 45-month lock-in period. The reported security deposit was over Rs 1.46 crore, with a 5 per cent annual rent increase.

His move to rented accommodation was reportedly linked to the redevelopment of Virgo Cooperative Housing Society in Bandra, where he is said to own around 12 apartments. The redevelopment project is being undertaken by Atmosphere Realty, a joint venture involving Wadhwa Group, Man Infraconstruction and Chandak Group.

Khan has also made other property investments in Mumbai. In June 2024, he purchased a 1,027 sq ft apartment at Bella Vista Apartments for Rs 9.75 crore, according to documents accessed and analysed by Square Yards. The transaction involved stamp duty of Rs 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

His reported real estate portfolio also includes residences at Hill View, Marina Apartments and a sea-facing home in Bandra.

Away from Mumbai, the actor reportedly owns a farmhouse in Panchgani, Maharashtra. Spread across approximately two acres, the property is estimated to be worth around Rs 7 crore and serves as his countryside retreat. With three new apartments in Santacruz, Aamir Khan's latest rental agreement adds another substantial property transaction to his Mumbai real estate portfolio. The four-year deal will begin in January 2027.