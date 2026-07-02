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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesABP Exclusive | Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Actor Hand-Delivers Invitations; No Bollywood Celebrities On Guest List

ABP Exclusive | Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Actor Hand-Delivers Invitations; No Bollywood Celebrities On Guest List

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: ABP Live has exclusively learnt that the wedding ceremony will be held at Aamir Khan’s residence in Mumbai and will take place during the first half of the day.

Written By : Amit Bhatia |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt reportedly plan intimate wedding.
  • Ceremony at Khan's residence with 100-150 close family guests.
  • No Bollywood celebrities invited, ensuring a private celebration.
  • Aamir's children will attend; official confirmation still awaited.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will tie the knot on July 5 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The wedding is expected to be a private affair, with around 100 to 150 guests in attendance, ABP Live has learnt. 

Aamir Khan Personally Invites Guests

Source in know also told us that the wedding ceremony will be held at Aamir Khan’s residence in Mumbai and will take place during the first half of the day.

The guest list is expected to include family and close friends from across India, with Aamir personally inviting each family instead of relying on formal invitations.

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No Bollywood Celebrities On Guest List

Interestingly, no members of the film industry have been invited to the wedding, we have learnt. This comes as a surprise as there were earlier reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan may attend the wedding. 

The ceremony is expected to be a special family occasion, with Aamir Khan's children from his marriages to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao expected to be present.

While the couple has remained private about their relationship, these reported wedding plans suggest they are opting for a low-key celebration surrounded by their loved ones rather than a star-studded Bollywood event. 

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Earlier, Aamir addressed questions around marriage and said, “We are fully committed. However, at 60, marriage might not suit me, but let’s see.”

Aamir Married Reena And Kiran Before

Before reportedly deciding to marry, Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta, and they have two children, Junaid and Ira. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son named Azad. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation in 2021, while Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta parted ways in 2002.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan was most recently seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. Looking ahead, he is set to appear in the biopic on Lala Amarnath, along with an untitled film directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Aamir Khan reportedly marrying?

Aamir Khan is reportedly set to marry Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony. The wedding is expected to be a private affair with 100 to 150 guests.

Will Bollywood celebrities attend Aamir Khan's wedding?

No Bollywood celebrities are reportedly invited to the wedding. The guest list will include family and close friends, with Aamir personally inviting each family.

Where will Aamir Khan's wedding ceremony take place?

The wedding ceremony will reportedly be held at Aamir Khan's residence during the first half of the day. It is expected to be a special family occasion.

Are Aamir Khan's children expected to be at the wedding?

Yes, Aamir Khan's children from his marriages to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao are expected to be present at the ceremony.

About the author Amit Bhatia

Amit Bhatia has been working in the media industry for over 15 years and currently leads entertainment video content at ABP News Digital. He is known for interviewing major Bollywood celebrities, reviewing films, and regularly writing movie reviews.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Bollywood ENtertainment News Gauri Spratt
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