Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt reportedly plan intimate wedding.

Ceremony at Khan's residence with 100-150 close family guests.

No Bollywood celebrities invited, ensuring a private celebration.

Aamir's children will attend; official confirmation still awaited.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will tie the knot on July 5 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The wedding is expected to be a private affair, with around 100 to 150 guests in attendance, ABP Live has learnt.

Aamir Khan Personally Invites Guests

Source in know also told us that the wedding ceremony will be held at Aamir Khan’s residence in Mumbai and will take place during the first half of the day.

The guest list is expected to include family and close friends from across India, with Aamir personally inviting each family instead of relying on formal invitations.

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No Bollywood Celebrities On Guest List

Interestingly, no members of the film industry have been invited to the wedding, we have learnt. This comes as a surprise as there were earlier reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan may attend the wedding.

The ceremony is expected to be a special family occasion, with Aamir Khan's children from his marriages to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao expected to be present.

While the couple has remained private about their relationship, these reported wedding plans suggest they are opting for a low-key celebration surrounded by their loved ones rather than a star-studded Bollywood event.

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Earlier, Aamir addressed questions around marriage and said, “We are fully committed. However, at 60, marriage might not suit me, but let’s see.”

Aamir Married Reena And Kiran Before

Before reportedly deciding to marry, Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta, and they have two children, Junaid and Ira. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son named Azad. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation in 2021, while Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta parted ways in 2002.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan was most recently seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. Looking ahead, he is set to appear in the biopic on Lala Amarnath, along with an untitled film directed by Rajkumar Hirani.