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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan, Gauri Spratt To Vacate Home Where They Got Married, Begin House-Hunting: Report

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt To Vacate Home Where They Got Married, Begin House-Hunting: Report

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt back to house-hunting as rented home where they got married goes for redevelopment.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 09:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt, now seeking new residence.
  • Their current rented home faces redevelopment, necessitating relocation.
  • Khan plans expansive sky villa for his entire family.
  • Villa will house extended family, including ex-wife and children.

Aamir Khan and his third wife, Gauri Spratt, tied the knot on July 5 at the actor’s rented residence in Mumbai. The 61-year-old star had shifted out of his Union Park house roughly a year and a half ago, moving into a nearby building on Nargis Dutt Road while his own home was being redeveloped. The newlyweds now face another search for a place to live, since the Pali Hill building where Aamir leases his flats has also signed a redevelopment agreement.

Aamir, Gauri To Vacate Rented Home

The Free Press Journal reported that Aamir has taken four apartments on rent in that building, and that the couple could move out by the close of this year or early next year. A source quoted by the outlet added that their current rented home is being renovated to match the couple’s tastes and preferences.

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According to a MagicBricks report, the Lagaan actor owns multiple properties in Bandra, Mumbai, and also has a farmhouse in Panchgani.

Aamir Spent Over Rs 100 Crore On Sky Villa

The Free Press Journal also reports that Aamir has invested upwards of Rs 100 crore in additional flats within the rebuilt complex, which comprises Bella Vista and Marina Apartments. His plan is to join these units into a single, expansive sky villa where his entire family can live together. 

The home is said to have private space for each member, along with common areas meant for spending time together. One complete floor is reportedly reserved as an entertainment zone, suited to hosting small celebrations, parties and family get-togethers. 

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Aamir’s son Junaid Khan, 33, is reportedly set to have a floor to himself. Aamir is expected to take two floors for himself, his wife Gauri Spratt and her son Quinn, from her earlier marriage. His mother, Zeenat Hussain, is likely to have an apartment there, as are his sisters Nikhat Khan and Farhat Khan Dutta. Farhat’s husband, Rajeev Dutta, happens to be the brother of Aamir’s former wife Reena Dutta. 

Another flat is reportedly being planned for Kiran Rao, Aamir’s other ex-wife, and their son Azad. If all goes ahead, the extended family would end up living under one roof once the redevelopment is complete.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Aamir Khan recently marry?

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt on July 5. The wedding took place at the actor's rented residence in Mumbai.

Why will Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt need to vacate their current rented home?

The Pali Hill building where Aamir Khan leases his flats has signed a redevelopment agreement. The couple may need to move out by the end of this year or early next year.

What are Aamir Khan's plans for his new permanent residence?

Aamir plans to join multiple newly purchased flats in a rebuilt complex into a single, expansive sky villa. This home is designed for his entire extended family to live together.

How much has Aamir Khan invested in his future sky villa?

Aamir Khan has invested upwards of Rs 100 crore in additional flats within the rebuilt complex. He intends to combine these units into his extensive new sky villa.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 09:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan MUMBAI ENtertainment News Gauri Spratt
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