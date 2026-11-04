Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt, now seeking new residence.

Their current rented home faces redevelopment, necessitating relocation.

Khan plans expansive sky villa for his entire family.

Villa will house extended family, including ex-wife and children.

Aamir Khan and his third wife, Gauri Spratt, tied the knot on July 5 at the actor’s rented residence in Mumbai. The 61-year-old star had shifted out of his Union Park house roughly a year and a half ago, moving into a nearby building on Nargis Dutt Road while his own home was being redeveloped. The newlyweds now face another search for a place to live, since the Pali Hill building where Aamir leases his flats has also signed a redevelopment agreement.

Aamir, Gauri To Vacate Rented Home

The Free Press Journal reported that Aamir has taken four apartments on rent in that building, and that the couple could move out by the close of this year or early next year. A source quoted by the outlet added that their current rented home is being renovated to match the couple’s tastes and preferences.

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According to a MagicBricks report, the Lagaan actor owns multiple properties in Bandra, Mumbai, and also has a farmhouse in Panchgani.

Aamir Spent Over Rs 100 Crore On Sky Villa

The Free Press Journal also reports that Aamir has invested upwards of Rs 100 crore in additional flats within the rebuilt complex, which comprises Bella Vista and Marina Apartments. His plan is to join these units into a single, expansive sky villa where his entire family can live together.

The home is said to have private space for each member, along with common areas meant for spending time together. One complete floor is reportedly reserved as an entertainment zone, suited to hosting small celebrations, parties and family get-togethers.

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Aamir’s son Junaid Khan, 33, is reportedly set to have a floor to himself. Aamir is expected to take two floors for himself, his wife Gauri Spratt and her son Quinn, from her earlier marriage. His mother, Zeenat Hussain, is likely to have an apartment there, as are his sisters Nikhat Khan and Farhat Khan Dutta. Farhat’s husband, Rajeev Dutta, happens to be the brother of Aamir’s former wife Reena Dutta.

Another flat is reportedly being planned for Kiran Rao, Aamir’s other ex-wife, and their son Azad. If all goes ahead, the extended family would end up living under one roof once the redevelopment is complete.