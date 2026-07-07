Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt on July 5 at his Mumbai residence. The wedding was an intimate ceremony solemnised under the Special Marriage Act.
Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Make First Public Appearance As Husband And Wife; Her Chunky Diamond Ring Steals The Show
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were pronounced husband and wife during an intimate wedding ceremony held at the actor's Mumbai residence, attended by close friends and family.
- Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt on July 5 in Mumbai.
- Couple's first public appearance, dance videos went viral.
- Gauri's diamond ring and wedding vows drew attention.
- This marks Aamir's third, Gauri's second marriage.
Aamir Khan married his longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai residence on July 5. The wedding, solemnised under the Special Marriage Act, was attended by close family members and friends. A day later, the newlyweds made their first public appearance as husband and wife. The videos, as expected, quickly went viral on social media.
Gauri Flaunts Chunky Diamond Ring
Aamir and Gauri were spotted outside the actor’s residence as they bid farewell to guests following the wedding celebrations. While Aamir kept it traditional in a printed kurta, Gauri opted for a casual T-shirt and joggers. However, it was her chunky diamond wedding ring that grabbed everyone’s attention, with fans quickly noticing the sparkling accessory in the viral clips.
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ| Aamir Khan Spotted Wearing Anklets With Dhoti After Wedding To Gauri Spratt; Video Goes Viral
Aamir, Gauri’s Viral First Dance
Another heartwarming moment from the celebrations has also gone viral. A video shows the newlyweds sharing their first dance as husband and wife, with Aamir affectionately holding Gauri as they sway together. Family members and close friends can be seen cheering them on throughout the performance.
A separate clip from the wedding ceremony captured Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt exchanging their vows. Gauri can be heard saying, “I, Gauri Spratt, accept Aamir Khan as my legal husband.” Aamir also took a similar vow, accepting Gauri as his lawful wife.
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Was Removed From ZEE5 Over ‘Security Concerns’, Says Govt Official
Aamir Khan’s Third Marriage
This marks Aamir’s third marriage. He first married Reena Dutta in 1986, and the former couple have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They separated in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.
In 2005, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao. The two have a son, Azad, and announced their separation in 2021 after 16 years together. Despite their divorce, they continue to share a cordial relationship.
ALSO READ| Kiran Rao Skips Ex-Husband Aamir Khan’s Wedding To Gauri Spratt; Reena Dutta Attends
Gauri Spratt’s Second Marriage
This is also Gauri Spratt's second marriage. She was previously married to Kunal Spratt, and the former couple share a child together, as per reports.
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where did Aamir Khan marry Gauri Spratt?
What notable accessory did Gauri Spratt wear after the wedding?
Gauri Spratt flaunted a chunky diamond wedding ring during her first public appearance. This accessory quickly caught the attention of fans in viral videos.
How many times has Aamir Khan been married?
This marks Aamir Khan's third marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta and then Kiran Rao.
Is this Gauri Spratt's first marriage?
No, this is Gauri Spratt's second marriage. She was previously married to Kunal Spratt and reportedly shares a child with him.