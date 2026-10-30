Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth At Anil Kapoor’s Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Many celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, also graced the event.

Aamir Khan marked his first Karwa Chauth with his third wife, Gauri Spratt, since their wedding in July. The two attended the Karwa Chauth gathering hosted by Sunita Kapoor, wife of Anil Kapoor, at their Juhu home in Mumbai on Thursday.

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt’s First Karwa Chauth

In one of the videos, the couple can be seen sitting inside the car as Gauri tries to avoid the camera flashes.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Aamir Khan celebrates his first Karwa Chauth with wife Gauri Spratt at actor Anil Kapoor’s residence. https://t.co/b00kgfHswk — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2026

Another video shows Aamir waiting for Gauri to step out and then heading straight to pose for the paparazzi. They can be seen arriving together, hand in hand.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt arrive at Anil Kapoor's residence for Karwa Chauth celebrations. #KarwaChauth2026 #AAMIRKHAN https://t.co/EPSKZ3UK1V — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2026

For the occasion, Aamir went for an understated look in a black and blue kurta set, while Gauri wore a royal blue Banarasi suit, keeping her styling graceful with light accessories and soft makeup. The couple had married on July 5, in a small registered ceremony at the actor’s Bandra residence in Mumbai.

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Other Celebs At Anil-Sunita’s House

Sunita Kapoor once again welcomed a long list of film industry names to her celebration. Among those present were Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Anshula Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Tahira Kashyap, Natasha Dalal, Mini Mathur, Padmini Kolhapure, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

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Sonam Kapoor stood out as one of the evening’s best-dressed guests in a rust-maroon outfit, accessorised with bold earrings and a striking bag. She completed the look with a braid, smoky eyes and a dewy finish. Shilpa Shetty chose a pink saree with a contrasting green blouse, and Mira Rajput looked elegant in a champagne-gold saree. Anshula Kapoor, who married Rohan Thakkar earlier this year, also observed her first Karwa Chauth as a married woman.

Overall, colourful sarees, embroidered suits, lehengas and statement jewellery defined the festive fashion on display.