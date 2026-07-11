They traveled for a combination of Aamir Khan's professional commitments and a family holiday. The trip followed their reported registered marriage.
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Aamir Khan Turns Australia Work Trip Into Honeymoon With Gauri Spratt After Wedding
Aamir Khan has reportedly travelled to Australia with his wife Gauri Spratt and their sons shortly after their registered marriage. According to reports, the trip combines work commitments with family time.
- Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt visited Australia post-registered marriage.
- The trip combines a family holiday with Aamir's work commitments.
- Sons Azad, Quinn joined for bonding in a relaxed setting.
- Aamir attends Melbourne Film Festival, nominated for Best Actor.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt travel to Australia?
Who accompanied Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt on their trip?
Their sons, Azad Rao Khan and Quinn, accompanied the couple to Australia. The trip was also planned to allow the children to bond in a relaxed setting.
What is Aamir Khan's professional engagement in Australia?
Aamir Khan is expected to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026. He has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Sitaare Zameen Par.
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