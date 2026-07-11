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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan Turns Australia Work Trip Into Honeymoon With Gauri Spratt After Wedding

Aamir Khan Turns Australia Work Trip Into Honeymoon With Gauri Spratt After Wedding

Aamir Khan has reportedly travelled to Australia with his wife Gauri Spratt and their sons shortly after their registered marriage. According to reports, the trip combines work commitments with family time.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt visited Australia post-registered marriage.
  • The trip combines a family holiday with Aamir's work commitments.
  • Sons Azad, Quinn joined for bonding in a relaxed setting.
  • Aamir attends Melbourne Film Festival, nominated for Best Actor.

Just days after reportedly tying the knot in an intimate registered marriage, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have travelled to Australia. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the couple left Mumbai with their sons, Azad Rao Khan and Quinn, combining Aamir's professional commitments with a family holiday. The actor is expected to spend time with his loved ones before attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026, where he has been nominated for Best Actor for Sitaare Zameen Par. The trip is also said to give both children an opportunity to bond in a relaxed setting together.

Australia Trip After Wedding

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt recently travelled to Australia following their reported registered marriage on July 5 at the actor's residence in Mumbai's Bandra. The report states that Aamir's son, Azad Rao Khan, and Gauri's son, Quinn, have accompanied the couple on the trip. While Aamir has professional commitments in Melbourne, the visit has also been planned as a family holiday after their wedding.

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Family Time Alongside Work

As per the report, Aamir wanted to visit for more than just a work assignment. The trip is expected to give Azad and Quinn time to get to know each other better while allowing Aamir to spend quality time with Quinn as well. The actor is reportedly balancing his work schedule with family activities during the Australian visit.

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Melbourne Festival Awaits

After completing his personal and professional engagements, Aamir is expected to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026, scheduled to take place from August 13 to August 23. He has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Sitaare Zameen Par. His fellow nominees include Ahaan Panday, Bhooman Bhargava Das, Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty, Ranveer Singh, Rishab Shetty and Sanjay Mishra.

In the Best Performance (Female) category, the nominees include Aneet Padda, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Kirti Kulhari, Neena Gupta, Rajshri Deshpande, Rani Mukerji, Rituparna Sengupta and Yami Gautam Dhar. While Aamir Khan's Australia visit includes work commitments, the reported family holiday has also attracted attention. His appearance at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is expected to be one of the highlights of the event.

 
 
 
 
 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt travel to Australia?

They traveled for a combination of Aamir Khan's professional commitments and a family holiday. The trip followed their reported registered marriage.

Who accompanied Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt on their trip?

Their sons, Azad Rao Khan and Quinn, accompanied the couple to Australia. The trip was also planned to allow the children to bond in a relaxed setting.

What is Aamir Khan's professional engagement in Australia?

Aamir Khan is expected to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026. He has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Sitaare Zameen Par.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Melbourne Sitaare Zameen Par Gauri Spratt Aamir Khan Wedding Australia Trip Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2026
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