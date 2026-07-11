Aamir Khan Turns Australia Work Trip Into Honeymoon With Gauri Spratt After Wedding

Just days after reportedly tying the knot in an intimate registered marriage, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have travelled to Australia. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the couple left Mumbai with their sons, Azad Rao Khan and Quinn, combining Aamir's professional commitments with a family holiday. The actor is expected to spend time with his loved ones before attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026, where he has been nominated for Best Actor for Sitaare Zameen Par. The trip is also said to give both children an opportunity to bond in a relaxed setting together.

Australia Trip After Wedding

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt recently travelled to Australia following their reported registered marriage on July 5 at the actor's residence in Mumbai's Bandra. The report states that Aamir's son, Azad Rao Khan, and Gauri's son, Quinn, have accompanied the couple on the trip. While Aamir has professional commitments in Melbourne, the visit has also been planned as a family holiday after their wedding.

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Family Time Alongside Work

As per the report, Aamir wanted to visit for more than just a work assignment. The trip is expected to give Azad and Quinn time to get to know each other better while allowing Aamir to spend quality time with Quinn as well. The actor is reportedly balancing his work schedule with family activities during the Australian visit.

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Melbourne Festival Awaits

After completing his personal and professional engagements, Aamir is expected to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026, scheduled to take place from August 13 to August 23. He has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Sitaare Zameen Par. His fellow nominees include Ahaan Panday, Bhooman Bhargava Das, Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty, Ranveer Singh, Rishab Shetty and Sanjay Mishra.

In the Best Performance (Female) category, the nominees include Aneet Padda, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Kirti Kulhari, Neena Gupta, Rajshri Deshpande, Rani Mukerji, Rituparna Sengupta and Yami Gautam Dhar. While Aamir Khan's Australia visit includes work commitments, the reported family holiday has also attracted attention. His appearance at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is expected to be one of the highlights of the event.