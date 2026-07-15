Aamir Khan has broken his silence on the “love jihad” allegations levelled against him by Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane following his third marriage to Gauri Spratt. Rejecting the claims, the actor said neither Gauri nor his ex-wives - Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta - converted to Islam to marry him. His clarification came days after Rane called him the “brand ambassador of love jihad”. Just yesterday, a fatwa was also issued against the actor over his third marriage.

Aamir Khan On ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

In an interview with Rediff, Aamir said his family has always embraced people from different faiths. “The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian,” he was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ | Fatwa Issued Against Aamir Khan Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt: ‘Marrying A Non-Muslim Is Against Sharia’

Aamir further said that her wife, Gauri, is a Christian and that none of his wives had ever changed their religion.

“Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu; she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes.”

Nitesh Rane Stands By His Remarks

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Nitesh Rane defended his controversial remarks, saying he had met several families and young women who had allegedly been victims of “love jihad”.

According to the minister, some of these families told him that those accused of trapping young women often cited Aamir Khan as an example.

ALSO READ | Baba Ramdev Reacts To Aamir Khan's Third Marriage With Gauri Spratt, Asks 'Why These New Antics At This Age?'

“They tell these girls, ‘Live your life as Aamir Khan does,’” Rane claimed.

He further said people should understand that an actor’s on-screen image may not reflect who they are in real life. Based on these experiences, he said he referred to Aamir as the “brand ambassador of love jihad”.

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Marriage

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt on July 5 in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai residence in the presence of close friends and family.

Following the wedding, Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, issued a fatwa-e-aam, stating that marrying a non-Muslim woman is against the teachings of the Quran and Sharia.

Speaking to ABP News, the cleric said, “Actor Aamir Khan has married for the third time. There is opposition to it, and some Muslim brothers are protesting as well. Just yesterday, a non-Muslim man asked me whether such a marriage is permissible in Islam and under Sharia. Can a Muslim man of faith marry a non-Muslim woman or not?”

He added, “Marrying a non-Muslim woman is against Sharia, and it tarnishes the name of Islam.”