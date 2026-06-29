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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan Drank Alcohol To Shoot This Iconic ‘Raja Hindustani’ Song. Can You Guess?

Aamir Khan Drank Alcohol To Shoot This Iconic ‘Raja Hindustani’ Song. Can You Guess?

Aamir Khan revealed he drank alcohol while filming Tere Ishq Mein Nachenge from Raja Hindustani, saying he wanted his performance to look natural.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 08:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan drank alcohol for Raja Hindustani's song.
  • He aimed to authentically portray intoxication for the scene.
  • Khan, a non-drinker, consumed alcohol for the first time.
  • The film's performance and song became iconic blockbuster hits.

Aamir Khan is known for his dedication to every role he takes on, but one revelation from his career surprised many fans. The Bollywood superstar once disclosed that he drank alcohol for real while filming the iconic song Tere Ishq Mein Nachenge from the 1996 blockbuster Raja Hindustani. The actor made the revelation during an appearance on the television show Aap Ki Adalat, explaining that it was an attempt to make his performance more convincing.

‘I Told The Director I Would Drink For The Scene’

Recalling the experience, Aamir said the sequence required his character, Raja, to appear emotionally overwhelmed after drinking. Since he had never consumed alcohol before, he was unsure if he could convincingly portray intoxication on screen.

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"I had never drunk alcohol, so I wasn't confident about performing the scene. I told the director that I would have a drink so the intoxication would come naturally and I wouldn't have to act it," Aamir recalled.

The gamble paid off, as his performance in the song went on to become one of the film's most memorable moments.

Song Became Timeless Hit

Tere Ishq Mein Nachenge emerged as one of the biggest chartbusters of its time and remains popular even decades after its release. Sung by Kumar Sanu and Alisha Chinai, with lyrics by Sameer and music composed by Nadeem-Shravan, the track continues to enjoy a lasting fan following.

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Released in 1996 and directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Raja Hindustani starred Aamir Khan alongside Karisma Kapoor. The romantic drama became the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and remains one of the biggest milestones in Aamir's career.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What song did Aamir Khan drink alcohol for during filming?

Aamir Khan drank alcohol for real while filming the iconic song

Why did Aamir Khan decide to consume alcohol for the scene?

He had never consumed alcohol before and wasn't confident he could convincingly portray intoxication on screen. He wanted the intoxication to come naturally.

Where did Aamir Khan reveal this information about his acting process?

Aamir Khan disclosed this revelation during an appearance on the television show Aap Ki Adalat. He explained it was an attempt to make his performance more convincing.

Who composed the music for the song 'Tere Ishq Mein Nachenge'?

The music for 'Tere Ishq Mein Nachenge' was composed by Nadeem–Shravan. The song was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alisha Chinai.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 08:00 PM (IST)
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