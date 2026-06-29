Aamir Khan Drank Alcohol To Shoot This Iconic ‘Raja Hindustani’ Song. Can You Guess?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan drank alcohol for Raja Hindustani's song.

He aimed to authentically portray intoxication for the scene.

Khan, a non-drinker, consumed alcohol for the first time.

The film's performance and song became iconic blockbuster hits.

Aamir Khan is known for his dedication to every role he takes on, but one revelation from his career surprised many fans. The Bollywood superstar once disclosed that he drank alcohol for real while filming the iconic song Tere Ishq Mein Nachenge from the 1996 blockbuster Raja Hindustani. The actor made the revelation during an appearance on the television show Aap Ki Adalat, explaining that it was an attempt to make his performance more convincing.

‘I Told The Director I Would Drink For The Scene’

Recalling the experience, Aamir said the sequence required his character, Raja, to appear emotionally overwhelmed after drinking. Since he had never consumed alcohol before, he was unsure if he could convincingly portray intoxication on screen.

ALSO READ | Peddi Hindi OTT Release: Ram Charan's Film To Stream On Netflix This July, But Hindi Version Faces Delay

"I had never drunk alcohol, so I wasn't confident about performing the scene. I told the director that I would have a drink so the intoxication would come naturally and I wouldn't have to act it," Aamir recalled.

The gamble paid off, as his performance in the song went on to become one of the film's most memorable moments.

Song Became Timeless Hit

Tere Ishq Mein Nachenge emerged as one of the biggest chartbusters of its time and remains popular even decades after its release. Sung by Kumar Sanu and Alisha Chinai, with lyrics by Sameer and music composed by Nadeem-Shravan, the track continues to enjoy a lasting fan following.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor-Rahul Mody Watch Akshay Kumar Starrer Welcome To The Jungle | WATCH

Released in 1996 and directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Raja Hindustani starred Aamir Khan alongside Karisma Kapoor. The romantic drama became the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and remains one of the biggest milestones in Aamir's career.