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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan Calls Himself ‘Very Romantic’ In Viral Video; Says ‘Ask Ex-Wives Kiran Rao And Reena Dutta’

Aamir Khan Calls Himself ‘Very Romantic’ In Viral Video; Says ‘Ask Ex-Wives Kiran Rao And Reena Dutta’

A viral video shows Aamir Khan speaking about love, calling himself deeply romantic. The clip resurfaces amid buzz around his personal life and reported wedding plans with Gauri Spratt.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Khan previously married Reena Dutta, then Kiran Rao.

A video of Aamir Khan is doing the rounds on social media, where the actor can be heard speaking candidly about love and describing himself as a deeply romantic person. The clip has resurfaced at a time when the actor is once again in the spotlight over his personal life and reported wedding plans with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.

'I Am A Very Romantic Man,' Says Aamir

In the now-viral video from an event, Aamir Khan is seen reflecting on his views about love and relationships. He says, “I am actually a very romantic man… believe me, I am very romantic. It feels strange saying it, but you can ask my two ex-wives. I am that type of person.”

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He further adds that his favourite films are romantic ones and that he completely immerses himself in stories of love. “I believe in true love,” the actor says in the clip, which has sparked renewed interest among fans.

Wedding Buzz With Gauri Spratt And His Past Marriages

The resurfaced video comes weeks ahead of Aamir Khan's marriage to his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. In a recent conversation with Variety India, he confirmed that wedding plans are underway, with the ceremony expected to take place on 5 July in Mumbai.

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Aamir had introduced Gauri to the public on his 60th birthday in 2025, surprising fans. The couple has since been spotted together at several public events, including the celebrations marking 25 years of the film Lagaan.

The actor was earlier married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, with whom he shares a son, Azad. The two announced their separation in 2021 but continue to co-parent their son.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the details about Aamir Khan's past marriages?

Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, with whom he has two children. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, with whom he shares a son, and they separated in 2021.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Romantic Wedding Gauri Spratt
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