Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khan previously married Reena Dutta, then Kiran Rao.

A video of Aamir Khan is doing the rounds on social media, where the actor can be heard speaking candidly about love and describing himself as a deeply romantic person. The clip has resurfaced at a time when the actor is once again in the spotlight over his personal life and reported wedding plans with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.

'I Am A Very Romantic Man,' Says Aamir

In the now-viral video from an event, Aamir Khan is seen reflecting on his views about love and relationships. He says, “I am actually a very romantic man… believe me, I am very romantic. It feels strange saying it, but you can ask my two ex-wives. I am that type of person.”

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He further adds that his favourite films are romantic ones and that he completely immerses himself in stories of love. “I believe in true love,” the actor says in the clip, which has sparked renewed interest among fans.

Wedding Buzz With Gauri Spratt And His Past Marriages

The resurfaced video comes weeks ahead of Aamir Khan's marriage to his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. In a recent conversation with Variety India, he confirmed that wedding plans are underway, with the ceremony expected to take place on 5 July in Mumbai.

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Aamir had introduced Gauri to the public on his 60th birthday in 2025, surprising fans. The couple has since been spotted together at several public events, including the celebrations marking 25 years of the film Lagaan.

The actor was earlier married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, with whom he shares a son, Azad. The two announced their separation in 2021 but continue to co-parent their son.