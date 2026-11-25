Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan began cricket training for upcoming sports drama 'Lalkaara'.

He portrays legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath in the 1952 series film.

Actor moved to Colaba for convenient access to training grounds.

Filming for Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial is set for January 2027.

Aamir Khan has begun preparing for his upcoming sports drama ‘Lalkaara’, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The actor will portray legendary Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath in the film, which is set against the backdrop of the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series. As part of his preparation, Aamir has started cricket training alongside co-stars Vikrant Massey, Jitendra Kumar and Dhairya Karwa. The actor has also reportedly moved to a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Colaba with his partner, Gauri Spratt, to make his training schedule more convenient.

Aamir Khan Begins Cricket Training

Aamir is currently training with his co-stars at a heritage cricket club in South Mumbai. The sessions are expected to continue through November and December. According to reports, two former Indian cricketers are coaching the actors for their respective roles.

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These coaches were also associated with the preparation of the cast of Kabir Khan's ‘83’ (2021), which depicted India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. The film's preparation also includes reading sessions, which reportedly began around mid-October. Aamir has been working on understanding the characters and the historical setting of the story.

Aamir Khan Play In ‘Lalkaara’?

In ‘Lalkaara’, Aamir Khan will portray legendary Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath, while Vikrant Massey will play Pakistani cricketer Abdul Hafeez Kardar. The sports drama is based on the 1952 Test series between India and Pakistan.

It was the first cricket series between the two neighbouring countries after the Partition in 1947. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film brings Aamir and the filmmaker together again after their acclaimed collaboration on ‘Lagaan’.

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Aamir Khan Moves To Colaba With Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan and his partner, Gauri Spratt, have reportedly moved into a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Colaba area. The actor's Bandra residence is undergoing renovation, which has prompted the temporary relocation.

The new apartment also offers convenient access to a nearby cricket ground in South Mumbai, where Aamir is attending regular training sessions for the film. The move is expected to make it easier for him to follow his demanding preparation schedule.

‘Lalkaara’ Shooting Begins

The makers are reportedly planning to begin shooting for ‘Lalkaara’ on January 4, 2027. The date holds a special connection for Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker, as they began filming their 2001 film ‘Lagaan’ on January 4, 2000.

Aamir was last seen in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ (2025). With ‘Lalkaara’, the actor is set to return to a sports drama, this time portraying one of Indian cricket's celebrated personalities.