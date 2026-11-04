Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sandeep Vanga slammed critics linking 'Animal' to a real attack.

He accused opportunists of using tragedy for personal gain.

Vanga targeted film industry members acting as social reformers.

A brutal chainsaw attack in Andhra Pradesh sparked the parallels.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has launched a blistering counter-attack against critics and industry detractors who attempted to draw parallels between his blockbuster directorial Animal and a gruesome chainsaw attack in Andhra Pradesh. Taking to social media, the director slammed those making cinema a convenient scapegoat rather than addressing real-world issues. Vanga expressed sharp disapproval towards opportunists within the film fraternity and social media commentators who allegedly used a horrific tragedy as a pretext to target his cinematic work. Emphasising the urgent need for compassion over opportunistic slander, the filmmaker asserted that the focus must strictly remain on victim empathy.

'Cinema Is Not A Scapegoat'

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the director did not hold back in calling out the opportunistic narratives surrounding the tragic incident. Refuting the notion that his cinematic storytelling serves as an inspiration for real-life crimes, Vanga stated: "When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema. It is becoming increasingly clear that your concern is not for the victims or their families, but that you're using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores."

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The filmmaker went a step further, launching a blistering counter-attack against specific sections of the film fraternity who frequently take moral high grounds against his creations. Calling out what he described as targeted hypocrisy, Vanga added; "This is especially directed at those failed frustrated jobless male/female actors, few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work." He concluded his sharp retort with a strong piece of advice, replacing the digital symbol with a descriptive bracket, writing: "A tragedy deserves empathy [folded hands], not opportunism. Learn the difference."

When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema. It is becoming increasingly clear that your concern is not for the victims or their families, but that you're using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores. This is especially directed at those failed frustrated jobless male/female actors, few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work. A tragedy deserves empathy 🙏, not opportunism. Learn the difference. — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) November 4, 2026

The Andhra Chainsaw Attack

The confrontation erupted after sections of social media, including prominent commentators and YouTubers like Dhruv Rathee, linked an ongoing criminal case in Andhra Pradesh to the high-octane, violent sequences depicted in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. On October 31, a brutal attack unfolded at a government high school in Raptadu, Anantapur district, where a 21-year-old assailant attacked a Class 10 female student with an electric chainsaw.

While detractors argued over the influence of aggressive cinema on society and claimed films provided a template for criminals, Vanga's prompt and fiery defence made it clear that artistic expression should not be burdened with the culpability of real-world offences.

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About Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017), which he later remade in Hindi as the massive blockbuster Kabir Singh (2019). Known for his unapologetic and often polarising brand of cinema, Vanga recently shattered box office records with the Ranbir Kapoor-fronted action drama Animal (2023). The filmmaker is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated next project, Spirit, starring pan-India superstar Prabhas in the lead role as a police officer. Following Spirit, he is slated to begin work on Animal Park, the much-awaited sequel to his 2023 blockbuster.