Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prakash Raj criticizes Raghav Chadha's

Raj cites millions unfollowing Chadha as public disapproval.

Chadha claims AAP became toxic, left for

Kunickaa Sadanand expresses disappointment with Chadha's actions.

Actor-director Prakash Raj has reacted to politician Raghav Chadha’s recent comment that all seven MPs who left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “cannot be wrong”. Raghav Chadha, along with Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Swati Maliwal, Rajendra Gupta and Vikram Sahani, left the party led by Arvind Kejriwal on April 24.

Following this, which surprised many supporters, more than a million people reportedly unfollowed Chadha on social media. A few thousand users also unfollowed his wife, actor Parineeti Chopra, on Instagram.

‘A Million Unfollowed You’: Prakash Raj

Responding to Chadha’s statement that seven MPs could not all be wrong about leaving the party, Prakash Raj took a dig at the politician on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote that while he could be wrong, the same could not be said for the large number of people who unfollowed Chadha online.

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“I could be wrong too… but not a million who walked away unfollowing you from your social media platform,” Prakash Raj wrote.

What Did Raghav Chadha Say?

Chadha, in a video on Instagram, said he left a successful career as a practising chartered accountant to enter politics and was among the founding members of AAP. He added that he dedicated 15 years of his “prime youth” to building the party.

However, Chadha claimed the party had changed over time and has become “toxic” where leaders are allegedly prevented from working effectively or speaking freely in Parliament.

ALSO READ| ‘No Loyalty Left In DNA’: Kunickaa Sadanand Disappointed After Raghav Chadha Joins BJP, Feels Sorry for AAP

The Rajya Sabha MP further said that in recent years, he increasingly felt he was “the right man in the wrong party”.

‘No Loyalty Left In DNA’: Kunickaa Sadanand

Earlier, actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kunickaa Sadanand also reacted to Chadha’s decision to switch parties.

Expressing disappointment, she said she felt she had misjudged the politician.

“I am at a loss for words. This man, Raghav Chadha, was such a credible person in my eyes. I always thought he had a positive vibration and that he was sincere and correct,” she wrote on X.

She also recalled feeling happy for actor Parineeti Chopra when she married Chadha because she thought the actor had found a “promising, honest and clean boy”.

However, Sadanand added that the recent political move had made her question her own judgment. “I don’t mean to judge him, but I’m questioning my own sense of judgment and intuition. It’s not because he joined any particular party. It’s the manner and the slyness of the whole act,” she wrote.

She concluded by saying she felt sorry for the AAP and wondered whether loyalty still existed among young political leaders.