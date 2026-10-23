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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘A Lot Happened Between Jab We Met And Tashan’: When Kareena Kapoor Opened Up On Her Split With Shahid Kapoor

‘A Lot Happened Between Jab We Met And Tashan’: When Kareena Kapoor Opened Up On Her Split With Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a warm hug at IIFA, making fans nostalgic about their past romance.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former couple Kareena, Shahid shared warm hug at IIFA.
  • Their four-year romance began filming Fida, ended by 2008.
  • Kareena cited destiny for their split after Jab We Met.
  • Both stars are now happily married with children.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were once the most talked-about couple in the industry. The two dated for almost four years before calling it quits. Recently, the former couple was spotted at the IIFA Awards press conference in Jaipur. During the event, the two stars warmly hugged each other, instantly bringing back memories for their fans.

Shahid and Kareena were once head over heels in love, and their pair ruled the hearts of the audience both on and off the screen. Let's take a look back at their love story and what went wrong between the two.

 
 
 
 
 
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A Four-Year-Long Romance

The sparks between Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor first flew on the sets of their 2004 movie Fida. As they worked together, their bond grew stronger, and their relationship soon became the talk of the town. They never hid their love from the public and were quite open about their feelings.

Their chemistry reached its absolute peak during the 2007 blockbuster Jab We Met. Fans loved their pairing. However, right around the movie's success, things started to change. By the time Kareena was shooting for her 2008 film Tashan, rumours of her growing closeness with her co-star Saif Ali Khan began making rounds, and Shahid and Kareena eventually went their separate ways.

Also Read: Pawan Singh Wants To Work With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Makes Big Offer On 'Rise & Fall 2'

What Kareena Said About The Breakup

For the longest time, both Shahid and Kareena maintained a dignified silence regarding their breakup and rarely spoke about the exact reason behind their split. However, in a 2020 interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, Kareena finally shed some light on that phase of her life.

Talking about the time between the two movies, Kareena said, "Destiny has its own plans. Life goes according to destiny. From the shooting of Jab We Met to Tashan, a lot happened, after which we decided to go our separate ways."

After her breakup with Shahid, Kareena found love with Saif Ali Khan. After dating for nearly five years, the couple tied the knot in 2012. They are now proud parents to two sons, Taimur (born in 2016) and Jehangir (born in 2021).

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor also moved on and married Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple share two children: daughter Misha (born in 2016) and son Zain (born in 2018). Both stars are now happily settled in their respective married lives and continue to deliver great performances on the big screen.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long did Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor date?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor dated for almost four years. Their romance began on the sets of their 2004 movie Fida.

What did Kareena Kapoor say about her breakup with Shahid Kapoor?

Kareena stated that

Have Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor moved on since their breakup?

Yes, both have moved on. Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2015. Both are happily settled with their respective families.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Couple Shahid Kapoor Bollywood IIFA
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