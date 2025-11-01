73 Mobile Phones Worth ₹23.85 Lakh Stolen At Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities73 Mobile Phones Worth ₹23.85 Lakh Stolen At Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert

Over 70 mobile phones worth ₹23.85 lakh were stolen during Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert at BKC. Police filed seven FIRs after the star-studded event.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

MAt least 73 mobile phones collectively worth Rs 23.85 lakh were stolen during pop singer Enrique Iglesias' jampacked concert in Mumbai, police said on Friday.

Police have registered seven First Information Reports (FIRs) about the thefts at the concert which took place at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Wednesday evening.

The minimum ticket for the concert was Rs 7,000.

The complainants in the theft cases included a makeup artist, hotelier, students, a journalist and also businessmen.

Global music sensation and Grammy Award winner, Enrique Iglesias, took thousands of fans into a sea of nostalgia with his classic hits like 'Hero' and 'Bailamos' with his debut performance in Mumbai.

The 50-year-old singer captivated over 25,000 fans with his performance spread over 90 minutes in the commercial hub of Mumbai. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Enrique Iglesias Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Enrique Iglesias India 2025 BKC Concert Theft
Read more
