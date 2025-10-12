The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards 2025 lit up the EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad, on Saturday night, celebrating the best of Hindi cinema. The grand event was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul, and featured spectacular performances by Shah Rukh, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and several other stars.

It was a night to remember for Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, which swept the ceremony with 13 trophies, equalling the all-time record previously held by Gully Boy. The film bagged top honours including Best Film, Best Director, and multiple awards across music, writing, and acting categories.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion) shared the Best Actor (Male) trophy, while Alia Bhatt won Best Actress (Female) for Jigra.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Top Honours

Best Film – Laapataa Ladies

Best Director – Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Actor (Male) – Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actor (Female) – Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Critics’ Awards

Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male) – Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female) – Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

Critics’ Award for Best Film – I Want To Talk (Shoojit Sircar)

Supporting Roles

Best Supporting Actor (Male) – Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor (Female) – Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Music & Lyrics

Best Music Album – Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics – Prashant Pandey (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Madhubanti Bagchi (Stree 2)

RD Burman Award for Upcoming Talent in Music – Achint Thakkar (Jigra, Mr & Mrs Mahi)

Writing & Screenplay

Best Story – Aditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar (Article 370)

Best Screenplay – Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Dialogue – Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Adapted Screenplay – Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain (I Want To Talk)

Debut Awards

Best Debut Actor (Female) – Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut Actor (Male) – Lakshya (Kill)

Best Debut Director – Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express) and Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

Technical Awards

Best Action – Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh (Kill)

Best Sound Design – Subash Sahoo (Kill)

Best Background Score – Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best VFX – Redefine (Munjya)

Best Choreography – Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best Editing – Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)

Best Costume – Darshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Production Design – Mayur Sharma (Kill)

Best Cinematography – Rafey Mehmood (Kill)

Special Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award – Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (Posthumously)

With Laapataa Ladies dominating the night and several well-deserved wins across performances and technical categories, the Filmfare Awards 2025 proved to be a grand celebration of cinematic brilliance and creative excellence.