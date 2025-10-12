Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities70th Filmfare Awards 2025: Laapataa Ladies Sweeps Big With 13 Trophies, Equals Gully Boy’s Record

The 70th Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad celebrated Hindi cinema, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and others. Laapataa Ladies triumphed with 13 awards, including Best Film and Director.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards 2025 lit up the EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad, on Saturday night, celebrating the best of Hindi cinema. The grand event was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul, and featured spectacular performances by Shah Rukh, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and several other stars.

It was a night to remember for Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, which swept the ceremony with 13 trophies, equalling the all-time record previously held by Gully Boy. The film bagged top honours including Best Film, Best Director, and multiple awards across music, writing, and acting categories.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion) shared the Best Actor (Male) trophy, while Alia Bhatt won Best Actress (Female) for Jigra.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Top Honours

  • Best FilmLaapataa Ladies

  • Best DirectorKiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

  • Best Actor (Male)Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

  • Best Actor (Female)Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Critics’ Awards

  • Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male)Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

  • Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female)Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

  • Critics’ Award for Best FilmI Want To Talk (Shoojit Sircar)

Supporting Roles

  • Best Supporting Actor (Male)Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

  • Best Supporting Actor (Female)Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Music & Lyrics

  • Best Music AlbumRam Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

  • Best LyricsPrashant Pandey (Laapataa Ladies)

  • Best Playback Singer (Male)Arijit Singh (Laapataa Ladies)

  • Best Playback Singer (Female)Madhubanti Bagchi (Stree 2)

  • RD Burman Award for Upcoming Talent in MusicAchint Thakkar (Jigra, Mr & Mrs Mahi)

Writing & Screenplay

  • Best StoryAditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar (Article 370)

  • Best ScreenplaySneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

  • Best DialogueSneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

  • Best Adapted ScreenplayRitesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain (I Want To Talk)

Debut Awards

  • Best Debut Actor (Female)Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

  • Best Debut Actor (Male)Lakshya (Kill)

  • Best Debut DirectorKunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express) and Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

Technical Awards

  • Best ActionSeayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh (Kill)

  • Best Sound DesignSubash Sahoo (Kill)

  • Best Background ScoreRam Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

  • Best VFXRedefine (Munjya)

  • Best ChoreographyBosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

  • Best EditingShivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)

  • Best CostumeDarshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)

  • Best Production DesignMayur Sharma (Kill)

  • Best CinematographyRafey Mehmood (Kill)

Special Awards

  • Lifetime Achievement AwardZeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (Posthumously)

With Laapataa Ladies dominating the night and several well-deserved wins across performances and technical categories, the Filmfare Awards 2025 proved to be a grand celebration of cinematic brilliance and creative excellence.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
