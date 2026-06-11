Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Himanshu Jangra's viral comment led to his job dismissal.

Company initially viewed incident as a personal matter.

Business faced severe online backlash, impacting client relationships.

Founder suggests comedian Pranit More should have intervened.

The controversy surrounding Himanshu Jangra's now-viral "Rs 370 biryani" comment continues to generate discussion online, with conversations extending beyond the stand-up comedy stage where the incident unfolded. While the remarks triggered a wider debate around consent and attitudes towards women, the fallout also reached Jangra's workplace, ultimately costing him his job.

Now, the founder of the company that dismissed him has explained why the business chose to part ways with the young web developer despite initially viewing the incident as a personal matter.

ALSO READ: Gurgaon Company Fires Himanshu Jangra After Viral 'Rs 370 Biryani' Comment On Pranit More Show

'He Had A Different Personality At Work'

In a conversation with India Today, Vivek Vishwakarma, the founder of Starvok Design, said he did not immediately pay attention to the viral clip because he was occupied with work commitments. However, as the controversy intensified across social media platforms, he eventually watched the video and found the comments objectionable.

Despite that, Vishwakarma said he was reluctant to intervene because the incident had taken place outside the workplace. Describing Jangra as a dependable employee, he said the individual seen in the viral clip did not reflect the person he knew professionally.

According to him, Himanshu had been a good employee and displayed a very different personality in the office environment.

Business Impact Forced The Decision

The situation changed, Vishwakarma said, when the controversy began affecting his company directly. He claimed the business was inundated with criticism online, while potential clients started distancing themselves from the firm.

Explaining the decision to terminate Jangra's employment, he said, "After that, I received a lot of comments, messages, emails. They were associating everything with a rapist mindset. So things got really serious. Then I thought of answering everyone because I was getting lot of bad reviews and comments on our company pages. So for that reason I had to respond. We are a design and marketing company, so the clients come through social media and these channels and those impressions were getting hampered. Bad comments were all over our Instagram. Every post got 100s and 10000s bad comments, few clients whom we were in talk with also stepped back so my work was getting hampered."

He further added, "Himanshu also was not comfortable and he had stopped coming to office two days prior to when I got to know about this, it was a business decision for my brand."

ALSO READ: Female Doctor Issues First Statement After Corpses' Genitals Joke At Pranit More Show

Founder Also Questions Pranit More's Role

During the interaction, Vishwakarma also mentioned that comedian Pranit More should have intervened when the remarks were made during the live show.

He said, "The vibe of the show was like, it was called 'the Ashlil show'. I don’t want to take Himanshu's side, but for a 22-year-old coming from a small town in Haryana and seeing all those things, and he was already trying to be an influencer on social media, I think it amplified there and Pranit also boosted him. He should have cut him then and there."