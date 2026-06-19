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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities27 Years Of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: When Salman Khan Objected To Sanjay Leela Bhansali Touching Aishwarya Rai’s Hand

27 Years Of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: When Salman Khan Objected To Sanjay Leela Bhansali Touching Aishwarya Rai’s Hand

27 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Bhansali’s 1999 hit starring Salman, Aishwarya and Ajay remains iconic for its music, emotions and lasting cultural impact.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
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  • The film earned ₹43.86 crore, shaping Indian romantic cinema.

It has been 27 years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s iconic romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam first graced the big screen. Released on June 18, 1999, the film not only became a box office success but also left a lasting cultural imprint on Bollywood cinema. Starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in lead roles, the film is still remembered for its emotional depth, grand visuals and unforgettable music.

Over the years, it has also been widely reported that the film’s set marked the beginning of the much-talked-about relationship between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, adding another layer of intrigue to its legacy.

On Set Moments That Became Part Of Bollywood Lore

Directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film featured a strong ensemble cast including Smita Jaykar, Vinay Pathak, Rajeev Verma, Rajeev Gokhale and Divya Jagdale in supporting roles.

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One of the most frequently recalled anecdotes comes from actress Smita Jaykar, who played Aishwarya Rai’s mother in the film. In an interview, she shared a behind-the-scenes incident from the shoot of the song Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan. According to her, during a particular scene, Bhansali was explaining the sequence to Aishwarya and briefly touched her shoulder to guide her performance. This reportedly upset Salman Khan, who reacted strongly, questioning the director’s actions. Smita later clarified that the moment passed quickly and the shoot continued without further disruption.

Such stories have since become part of Bollywood folklore, reflecting the intense emotions often associated with filmmaking and personal relationships on set.

Box Office Hit That Defined An Era

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 16 crore, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam went on to collect around Rs 43.86 crore worldwide, making it one of the top-performing Hindi films of 1999.

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Beyond its commercial success, the film is remembered for shaping a new wave of romantic cinema in India, with its music, storytelling and visual style continuing to influence filmmakers even today. Nearly three decades later, it remains one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most celebrated works.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What notable behind-the-scenes incident occurred during filming?

During the 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' shoot, Salman Khan reportedly reacted strongly when the director touched Aishwarya Rai's shoulder. This moment quickly passed, and filming continued.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
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Sanjay Leela Bhansali Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Aishwarya Rai Salman Khan ENtertainment News
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