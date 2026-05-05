Cannes 2026 Guest List: Alia Bhatt To Tara Sutaria - Who All Are Attending From India This Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Payal Kapadia to preside over Cannes Critics' Week jury.

The Cannes Film Festival is known as one of the most prestigious film festivals of all time. It is often said that films that win awards here go on to make their mark at the Academy Awards. Films that are showcased at Cannes receive global attention and recognition, making it one of the biggest stages in world cinema.

The month of May is all about fashion inspiration and red carpets. With the Met Gala 2026 already wrapped up on the first Monday of the month, all eyes are now set on Cannes to serve us with iconic looks, cinema, and creativity.

ALSO READ | ‘Stalin Will Win Again, Won’t Wilt In Defeat,’ Says Kamal Haasan After Vijay’s TVK Scores Big In Tamil Nadu

Guest List

The 79th edition of the annual Cannes Film Festival is set to begin on May 12 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès on the French Riviera. According to reports by News18 and NDTV, the list of guests who are expected to attend the festival and represent India on a global stage.

The list of Indian celebrities attending includes:

Tara Sutaria

Ammy Virk

Payal Kapadia (as jury)

Alia Bhatt

Aishwarya Rai

Eva Longoria

Karan Johar

Mouni Roy

Jacqueline Fernandez

Pooja Batra

Ashutosh Gowarikar

Tara Sutaria and Ammy Virk are set to make their debut on the Cannes red carpet this year. Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, and Eva Longoria will continue their association with L’Oréal Paris as they return to represent the brand at the festival.

ALSO READ | ‘Trolling Is Just Noise’: Akashdeep Saigal On Playing Smriti Irani’s Grandson In KSBKBT 2 Despite Being Older

Mouni Roy will be walking the red carpet for the third time, after appearing at the 76th and 78th editions. Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan Johar are also set to return for their second appearances.

After winning the Grand Prix for All We Imagine As Light, Payal Kapadia will serve as the jury president for the 65th Cannes Critics’ Week.

Other Attendees

The festival will also see representation from the Marathi film industry, with veteran actor Ashok Saraf, along with his wife Nivedita Saraf and Prajakta Mali.

Additionally, following the success of the Gujarati film Laalo, which received the National Award, Krishna Sada Sahaayate and wife Manasi Parekh are all set to take their upcoming line-up to Cannes.

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap will also be present at the festival this year. However, they are expected to attend as viewers to have a glimpse of the premieres and screenings. Anurag Kashyap has previously taken his films like Udaan, Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, and Kennedy to the Cannes, further strengthening India’s presence at the festival.