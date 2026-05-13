After weeks of anticipation surrounding her Cannes Film Festival appearance, Alia Bhatt finally stepped onto the iconic red carpet, and the moment instantly became one of the most talked-about fashion highlights of the evening. Representing L'Oréal Paris at the festival’s opening ceremony on May 12, the actor embraced timeless glamour in a soft blush-pink couture ensemble that perfectly captured the elegance of the French Riviera.

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Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia’s look blended old-Hollywood romance with modern couture detailing, making her presence impossible to miss.

A Couture Moment In Blush Pink Tone

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For her red carpet appearance, Alia chose a custom Tamara Ralph creation in a delicate pastel shade. The strapless gown featured a sculpted, body-hugging silhouette with a sweetheart neckline and a plunging illusion detail at the centre, adding a dramatic edge to the otherwise ethereal outfit.

What truly elevated the ensemble were the flowing chiffon drapes attached to the gown. As Alia walked the carpet, the fabric moved gracefully behind her, creating a cinematic effect that added fluidity and softness to the structured design.

The dreamy blush pink palette brought a romantic touch to the look, while the clean tailoring and refined draping ensured the outfit remained sophisticated without relying on excessive embellishments.

Jewellery And Makeup Perfectly Complemented The Ensemble

Keeping the styling cohesive, Alia paired the gown with a striking coral-and-diamond necklace featuring peach-toned gemstones and an eye-catching drop pendant. The jewellery complemented the soft colour story of the outfit without overpowering it.

Her makeup followed the same understated elegance. Opting for peach-pink tones, subtle shimmer, and nude glossy lips, the actor kept her makeup fresh and luminous, allowing the couture gown to remain the centrepiece.

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Earlier Appearance Celebrated Riviera Romance

Before her red carpet appearance, Alia embraced another fashion-forward moment in a couture piece from designer Yash Patil’s label, That Antique Piece.

The gown featured a structured corset-inspired bodice with delicate spaghetti straps and a soft sweetheart neckline. Designed in muted sage-green tones, the outfit stood out for its intricate botanical embroidery and hand-painted tribute to the Riviera that flowed seamlessly into the voluminous skirt.

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The artistic detailing added depth and texture while maintaining an effortlessly elegant aesthetic.

Minimal Styling Let The Couture Shine

For the earlier look, Alia chose a minimalist styling approach. She wore her hair in a softly undone low bun and kept her makeup subtle and radiant. Delicate Chopard jewellery added just the right amount of sparkle, while neutral Manolo Blahnik mules completed the ensemble.

Alia Bhatt Returns To Cannes As L'Oréal Paris Ambassador

This marks Alia Bhatt’s second consecutive year at the Cannes Film Festival as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. The actor made her much-awaited Cannes debut last year in a custom Schiaparelli gown, a look that quickly became one of the standout fashion moments of the festival.