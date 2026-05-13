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HomeEntertainmentCannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Turns The Red Carpet Into A Fairytale Glamour In Blush Pink Couture Gown

Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Turns The Red Carpet Into A Fairytale Glamour In Blush Pink Couture Gown

Alia Bhatt dazzles in a blush pink couture gown at Cannes, serving timeless glamour with soft makeup, statement jewels, and elegant Riviera-inspired fashion.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 13 May 2026 08:34 AM (IST)

After weeks of anticipation surrounding her Cannes Film Festival appearance, Alia Bhatt finally stepped onto the iconic red carpet, and the moment instantly became one of the most talked-about fashion highlights of the evening. Representing L'Oréal Paris at the festival’s opening ceremony on May 12, the actor embraced timeless glamour in a soft blush-pink couture ensemble that perfectly captured the elegance of the French Riviera.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Brings Old-Hollywood Glamour To Cannes 2026 In Stunning Corset Gown; See Pic

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia’s look blended old-Hollywood romance with modern couture detailing, making her presence impossible to miss.

A Couture Moment In Blush Pink Tone

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

For her red carpet appearance, Alia chose a custom Tamara Ralph creation in a delicate pastel shade. The strapless gown featured a sculpted, body-hugging silhouette with a sweetheart neckline and a plunging illusion detail at the centre, adding a dramatic edge to the otherwise ethereal outfit.

What truly elevated the ensemble were the flowing chiffon drapes attached to the gown. As Alia walked the carpet, the fabric moved gracefully behind her, creating a cinematic effect that added fluidity and softness to the structured design.

The dreamy blush pink palette brought a romantic touch to the look, while the clean tailoring and refined draping ensured the outfit remained sophisticated without relying on excessive embellishments.

Jewellery And Makeup Perfectly Complemented The Ensemble

Keeping the styling cohesive, Alia paired the gown with a striking coral-and-diamond necklace featuring peach-toned gemstones and an eye-catching drop pendant. The jewellery complemented the soft colour story of the outfit without overpowering it.

Her makeup followed the same understated elegance. Opting for peach-pink tones, subtle shimmer, and nude glossy lips, the actor kept her makeup fresh and luminous, allowing the couture gown to remain the centrepiece.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2026: Where Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Fans Want Answers

Earlier Appearance Celebrated Riviera Romance

Before her red carpet appearance, Alia embraced another fashion-forward moment in a couture piece from designer Yash Patil’s label, That Antique Piece.

The gown featured a structured corset-inspired bodice with delicate spaghetti straps and a soft sweetheart neckline. Designed in muted sage-green tones, the outfit stood out for its intricate botanical embroidery and hand-painted tribute to the Riviera that flowed seamlessly into the voluminous skirt.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The artistic detailing added depth and texture while maintaining an effortlessly elegant aesthetic.

Minimal Styling Let The Couture Shine

For the earlier look, Alia chose a minimalist styling approach. She wore her hair in a softly undone low bun and kept her makeup subtle and radiant. Delicate Chopard jewellery added just the right amount of sparkle, while neutral Manolo Blahnik mules completed the ensemble.

Alia Bhatt Returns To Cannes As L'Oréal Paris Ambassador

This marks Alia Bhatt’s second consecutive year at the Cannes Film Festival as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. The actor made her much-awaited Cannes debut last year in a custom Schiaparelli gown, a look that quickly became one of the standout fashion moments of the festival.

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
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Cannes 2026 Alia Bhatt Red Carpet Look Alia Bhatt At Cannes 2026 Alia Bhatt Pink Gown
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