BTS Leader RM Becomes National Museum Of Korea’s First-Ever Global Ambassador

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BTS leader RM appointed global ambassador National Museum of Korea.

He will promote Korea's artistic heritage to international audiences.

RM's SFMOMA exhibition featuring 200 artworks opens October 2026.

BTS leader RM has added another remarkable achievement to his growing list of milestones. The South Korean rapper and songwriter has been appointed as the first-ever global ambassador of the National Museum of Korea, reflecting his deep and long-standing passion for art and cultural heritage. Known for his appreciation of museums and Korean history, RM’s new role will focus on promoting Korea’s artistic legacy to global audiences. The collaboration marks a significant step in connecting Korean culture with the world. Beyond music, RM continues to strengthen his influence in the art space through projects that celebrate creativity, history, and cultural storytelling.

National Museum Of Korea Announces Landmark Appointment

The National Museum of Korea has officially named RM as its first-ever Global Public Relations Ambassador, marking a major moment for both the institution and the BTS star. The announcement was shared by the museum on social media, calling the partnership the beginning of an important new chapter.

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RM has consistently expressed his love for art, museums, and Korean cultural heritage over the years. His appointment feels like a natural extension of the interests he has openly shared with fans for a long time. On June 19, RM visited the museum with director You Hong June to mark the occasion. During the visit, he explored several exhibitions, including Amazing Thailand: Masterpieces of Thai Art and Kim Hongdo: Painting His Era.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 국립중앙박물관 National Museum of Korea (@nationalmuseumofkorea)

Focus On Promoting Korean Heritage Worldwide

In his new role, RM will work closely with the museum to help bring Korean art, history, and cultural heritage to wider international audiences. The collaboration aims to make Korean cultural storytelling more accessible while encouraging greater global appreciation of the country’s artistic and historical legacy. The museum also reiterated its commitment to sharing Korea’s rich traditions and heritage with people around the world.

RM’s influence in the art space continues to grow beyond music. In October 2026, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art will open a special exhibition titled RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me. The exhibition will run until February 2027 and feature around 200 artworks, including selections from RM’s personal collection alongside works from the museum’s archives. The exhibition is expected to offer fans and art enthusiasts a closer look at the creative inspirations that shape RM’s artistic identity.

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BTS World Tour

While RM continues to expand his artistic presence, BTS is also busy with their much-awaited 2026–2027 world tour. The group reunited earlier this year after completing military service and returned with their album Arirang in March. They launched their global tour in April in South Korea.

The tour includes nearly 80 shows across Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia. RM’s latest appointment highlights how his influence now extends far beyond music, reinforcing his growing role as both a global cultural figure and a strong voice in the world of art and heritage.