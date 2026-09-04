BTS India Concert: March 2027 Show On Cards? Here’s What We Know So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BookMyShow reportedly plans bringing BTS to India by March 2027.

Concert likely part of BTS' ongoing ARIRANG World Tour.

Mumbai speculated as venue, recalling cancelled 2020 concert plans.

BookMyShow and HYBE's India ties fuel fan excitement.

Few international music events could match the commercial impact of a BTS concert in India. BookMyShow is reportedly preparing to bring the South Korean boy band to the country for a live show in March 2027, according to sources familiar with the plans cited by Financial Express. The concert could become part of BTS’ ongoing ARIRANG World Tour, which is scheduled to continue until March 2027. While no official announcement has been made, recent activity involving BTS, HYBE and BookMyShow has sparked fresh excitement among Indian fans. A possible Mumbai stop has further fuelled speculation, especially after BTS previously planned a concert in the city in 2020.

BTS India Concert Plans

According to sources cited by Financial Express, BookMyShow is looking at bringing BTS to India in March 2027. The proposed concert could be added to the group’s ARIRANG World Tour, which began in April 2026 and is expected to cover 79 shows across 34 cities. BTS’ return to the global stage follows the completion of mandatory military service by all seven members. However, the India date has not been officially confirmed yet.

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BookMyShow did not respond to Financial Express’ request for comment by press time.

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Why Mumbai Has Become Important

Excitement among Indian BTS ARMY grew after a Google India promotional video featured the members talking about India and their fans. Mumbai was specifically mentioned, leading fans to wonder whether the city could become part of the group’s touring plans. There is also unfinished business between BTS and Mumbai. The group had been scheduled to perform there as part of its Map of the Soul Tour in 2020. The tour was cancelled after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted international travel and live events.

BookMyShow and HYBE have also strengthened their India connection. In March 2026, BookMyShow worked as the ticketing and registration partner for HYBE India’s auditions aimed at discovering new talent. The company has previously handled Indian ticketing for BTS ARIRANG live-viewing events and cinema screenings. It was also associated with Jungkook’s GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition in Mumbai.

BookMyShow’s Growing Live Music Business

BookMyShow already has experience bringing major international artists to India, including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Guns N’ Roses and Justin Bieber. Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert in January 2025 attracted 111,989 people, setting a record for the country’s largest concert audience.

A BTS stadium show could give the company another major international event, with potential revenue coming from tickets, sponsorships, hospitality and related spending. The timing is notable for BookMyShow as well. Private-equity firm KKR recently signed agreements to acquire a minority stake in the company, supporting its next phase of expansion.

Meanwhile, BTS’ ARIRANG tour has not included India among its initially confirmed destinations. Additional dates, however, have kept the possibility open. For now, Indian BTS ARMY will have to wait for an official confirmation. But the group’s renewed engagement with India, its connection with HYBE and BookMyShow, and the recent Mumbai reference have given fans a fresh reason to hope for a long-awaited concert.





