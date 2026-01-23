Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDownloaded 'Border 2' From Tamilrockers, Other Piracy Sites? Get Ready To Pay Rs 2 Lakh Fine

Downloaded 'Border 2' From Tamilrockers, Other Piracy Sites? Get Ready To Pay Rs 2 Lakh Fine

Border 2 was leaked online within hours of its release, appearing on piracy sites like Tamilrockers and Telegram.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Border 2 Movie Leaked: Border 2, Bollywood’s first major theatrical release of 2026, has entered cinemas with huge excitement. The Sunny Deol-starrer, which continues the legacy of JP Dutta’s 1997 war classic, has opened across nearly 4,800 screens with around 17,000 shows in India. Trade reports say the film sold over four lakh tickets in advance, earning Rs 12.5 crore even before release day.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the patriotic film is enjoying the Republic Day weekend wave. With strong public interest and emotional connect, Border 2 is expected to earn Rs 35-40 crore on Day 1. But along with this success, another concern has appeared: online piracy. Searches related to illegal downloads have already started rising.

Pirated Copies Of ‘Border 2’ Linked To Tamilrockers Searches

Soon after its release, Border 2 became a hot target for piracy websites. Searches like “Border 2 Tamilrockers download” and “Border 2 full movie free” are already being seen online.

Sites like Tamilrockers are known for leaking big films quickly. These platforms usually upload movies in many formats, from low-quality prints to HD versions. Links are then shared on Telegram and other apps, making the movie easy to access within hours.

For a film made on such a big scale, even a small leak can hurt box office numbers. Border 2 is expected to earn big over the long weekend, and any illegal spread can slow down its strong run in theatres.

Fine You’ll Face For Illegally Downloading ‘Border 2’

Downloading or watching Border 2 from piracy sites like Tamilrockers is illegal in India. Under copyright law, accessing or sharing pirated movies is a crime.

If caught, a person can face a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh. In some cases, repeat offenders may even go to jail for up to three years. Experts say that even watching a pirated movie for personal use is a legal offence.

Cyber Risks And Damage To The Film Industry

Piracy websites are also dangerous for users. They often contain viruses, fake buttons, and harmful ads. One wrong click can lead to phone hacking, data theft, or money loss.

Piracy also harms the entire film industry. It does not affect only actors and producers. Thousands of people: editors, writers, technicians, junior artists, and crew members, depend on a film’s success. Illegal downloads reduce their income and threaten their work.

ABP Live strongly discourages piracy and urges audiences to watch Bha Bha Ba only through authorised channels, including cinema halls and official streaming platforms. Supporting legal viewing options helps protect creative work and ensures fair compensation for everyone involved in filmmaking.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When was Border 2 released?

Border 2 was released as Bollywood's first major theatrical release of 2026. It opened across nearly 4,800 screens in India.

What are the piracy concerns surrounding Border 2?

Soon after its release, Border 2 became a target for piracy websites like Tamilrockers, with searches for illegal downloads already increasing.

What are the penalties for illegally downloading Border 2 in India?

Downloading pirated movies like Border 2 is illegal in India and can result in a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh. Repeat offenders may face up to three years in jail.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Entertainment Cyber Crime Border 2 TECHNOLOGY Movie Piracy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Cities
Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Days Before Republic Day; Security Checks Underway
Several Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead Of Republic Day
Movie Review
Border 2 Review: Sunny Deol Shines In An Emotion-Driven War Drama That Overcomes Weak VFX
Border 2 Review: Sunny Deol Shines In An Emotion-Driven War Drama That Overcomes Weak VFX
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget