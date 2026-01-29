Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol’s film has hit a speed bump after a strong opening at the box office on Friday. The film debuted with Rs 30 crore on Friday and continued its momentum over the weekend, collecting Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday and reaching its highest collection of Rs 59 crore on Monday. However, the revenue dipped sharply on Wednesday, with the film earning just Rs 13 crore in early estimates, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film benefited from the extended Republic Day weekend, which helped boost its overall numbers. Despite the midweek slowdown, Border 2 has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark and remains on track to eye the Rs 300 crore club.

Day India Nett Collection Day 1 Rs 30 Cr Day 2 Rs 36.5 Cr Day 3 Rs 54.5 Cr Day 4 Rs 59 Cr Day 5 Rs 20 Cr Day 6 Rs 13 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 213 Cr

Border 2 Night Shows Recorded Highest Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Border 2 recorded modest occupancy levels for its Hindi 2D screenings across theatres on Day 6. Morning shows began with a low occupancy of 7.52 per cent, which improved in the afternoon to 17.27 per cent. The film saw a further uptick during evening shows at 19.82 per cent, while night shows performed the best with an occupancy of 22.50 per cent, indicating stronger audience turnout later in the day.

Talking about occupancy for major cities, Jaipur lead the charts at 33.75 per cent, followed by Chennai at 26 per cent and Lucknow at 22.25 per cent, indicating stronger audience turnout in these markets. The National Capital Region (NCR) also performed relatively well with 19.50per cent, while Mumbai (17 per cent), Chandigarh (16.50 per cent), Pune (16 per cent), Bengaluru (15.50 per cent), Bhopal (15 per cent), and Ahmedabad (14 per cent) recorded moderate occupancy. On the lower end, Hyderabad (13.25 per cent) and Kolkata (12.50 per cent) saw subdued footfalls, with Surat registering the weakest performance at just 8.25 per cent, according to data shared by Sacnilk.

Taran Adarsh Calls Border 2 A Blockbuster

Indian film critic Taran Adarsh has already said that the film is a blockbuster. “It’s a blockbuster. Border 2 roars on crucial Tuesday. After posting an extraordinary total in its 4-day extended weekend, Border2 smashed it out of the stadium on the all-important Tuesday – a regular working day,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Adarsh added that this success at the box office is despite the film not opting for discounted ticket rates on Tuesday.

IT'S A *BLOCKBUSTER* – 'BORDER 2' ROARS ON CRUCIAL TUESDAY... After posting an extraordinary total in its 4-day *extended* weekend, #Border2 smashed it out of the stadium on the all-important Tuesday – a regular working day.



Like #Dhurandhar, #Border2 did NOT opt for discounted… pic.twitter.com/GTFV0d5jq6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2026

Border 2, co-written and directed by Anurag Singh, is a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 Border. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the film has star-studded cast of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.