Border 2 had a strong opening, collecting Rs 30 crore on its debut day, Friday.
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol’s Film Hits Speed Bump On First Wednesday, Can It Still Reach Rs 300 Cr?
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol starrer reached its highest collection of Rs 59 crore on Republic Day. However, its earnings fell sharply to Rs 13 crore on Wednesday.
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol’s film has hit a speed bump after a strong opening at the box office on Friday. The film debuted with Rs 30 crore on Friday and continued its momentum over the weekend, collecting Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday and reaching its highest collection of Rs 59 crore on Monday. However, the revenue dipped sharply on Wednesday, with the film earning just Rs 13 crore in early estimates, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
The film benefited from the extended Republic Day weekend, which helped boost its overall numbers. Despite the midweek slowdown, Border 2 has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark and remains on track to eye the Rs 300 crore club.
|
Day
|
India Nett Collection
|
Day 1
|
Rs 30 Cr
|
Day 2
|
Rs 36.5 Cr
|
Day 3
|
Rs 54.5 Cr
|
Day 4
|
Rs 59 Cr
|
Day 5
|
Rs 20 Cr
|
Day 6
|
Rs 13 Cr (early estimates)
|
Total
|
Rs 213 Cr
Border 2 Night Shows Recorded Highest Occupancy
According to Sacnilk, Border 2 recorded modest occupancy levels for its Hindi 2D screenings across theatres on Day 6. Morning shows began with a low occupancy of 7.52 per cent, which improved in the afternoon to 17.27 per cent. The film saw a further uptick during evening shows at 19.82 per cent, while night shows performed the best with an occupancy of 22.50 per cent, indicating stronger audience turnout later in the day.
Talking about occupancy for major cities, Jaipur lead the charts at 33.75 per cent, followed by Chennai at 26 per cent and Lucknow at 22.25 per cent, indicating stronger audience turnout in these markets. The National Capital Region (NCR) also performed relatively well with 19.50per cent, while Mumbai (17 per cent), Chandigarh (16.50 per cent), Pune (16 per cent), Bengaluru (15.50 per cent), Bhopal (15 per cent), and Ahmedabad (14 per cent) recorded moderate occupancy. On the lower end, Hyderabad (13.25 per cent) and Kolkata (12.50 per cent) saw subdued footfalls, with Surat registering the weakest performance at just 8.25 per cent, according to data shared by Sacnilk.
Taran Adarsh Calls Border 2 A Blockbuster
Indian film critic Taran Adarsh has already said that the film is a blockbuster. “It’s a blockbuster. Border 2 roars on crucial Tuesday. After posting an extraordinary total in its 4-day extended weekend, Border2 smashed it out of the stadium on the all-important Tuesday – a regular working day,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Adarsh added that this success at the box office is despite the film not opting for discounted ticket rates on Tuesday.
IT'S A *BLOCKBUSTER* – 'BORDER 2' ROARS ON CRUCIAL TUESDAY... After posting an extraordinary total in its 4-day *extended* weekend, #Border2 smashed it out of the stadium on the all-important Tuesday – a regular working day.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2026
Like #Dhurandhar, #Border2 did NOT opt for discounted… pic.twitter.com/GTFV0d5jq6
Border 2, co-written and directed by Anurag Singh, is a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 Border. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the film has star-studded cast of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the opening day collection for Border 2?
How did Border 2 perform over the Republic Day weekend?
The film benefited from the extended Republic Day weekend, showing strong momentum and peaking at Rs 59 crore on Monday.
What is the current box office collection of Border 2?
As of Day 6, Border 2 has crossed Rs 200 crore and is estimated to have earned Rs 13 crore on Wednesday, with an early total of Rs 213 crore.
Which cities showed the highest occupancy for Border 2 on Day 6?
Jaipur led with 33.75% occupancy, followed by Chennai at 26% and Lucknow at 22.25%.
Who are the key actors in Border 2?
Border 2 features a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.