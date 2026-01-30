Border 2 Records 81% Drop After Republic Day Boom, Earns Just Rs 11.25 Cr On Thursday

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentBorder 2 Records 81% Drop After Republic Day Boom, Earns Just Rs 11.25 Cr On Thursday

Border 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol film minted Rs 224.25 crore in India and Rs 309.50 crore worldwide in its first week, becoming the actor's second-highest grosser after “Gadar 2”.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: It has been a week since Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh’s Border 2 was released in theatres. The film opened strong at the box office on Friday, minting Rs 30 crore. It then benefited from positive word of mouth and went on to collect Rs 59 crore on Republic Day. However, that word of mouth appeared to be fading as the film saw a 66 per cent drop on Tuesday as it earned Rs 20 crore. The decline continued on Wednesday and Thursday, with the film collecting just Rs 13 crore and Rs 11.25 crore respectively - an 81 per cent drop from its Republic Day collection, according to Sacnilk.

Border 2 Records 81% Drop

Despite the huge dip, Border 2 has managed to post impressive numbers overall. The film’s first-week India nett collection stands at Rs 224.25 crore, while its worldwide total has reached Rs 309.50 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that even with the mid-week dip, Border 2 has emerged as Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing film after Gadar 2.

The film, made on a budget of Rs 275 crore, has already entered the Rs 200 crore club, and the film’s performance over the weekend will be important to determine its long-term box office run.

Night Shows Fared Best, Jaipur Recorded Highest Occupancy

On Thursday, Border 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.52 per cent. Night shows performed the best with a footfall of 20.11 per cent, while morning shows remained low at 6.67 per cent.

Among major cities, Jaipur led with the highest occupancy at 25.50 per cent, followed by Chennai at 21.25 per cent and Lucknow at 19.25 per cent. Surat recorded the lowest occupancy at just 7 per cent. Although NCR and Mumbai had the highest number of shows - 1,714 and 1,041, respectively - the occupancy levels in these markets remained below expectations.

The film, directed by Anurag Singh and jointly produced by T-Series and JP Films, is a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 film Border. The makers announced the project on the 27th anniversary of the Border, and the second part is inspired by the India-Pakistan war of 1971. 

 

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
