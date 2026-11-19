Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood actors seeking enhanced security due to various threats.

Mumbai Police assessing protection requests, including X-category options.

Ayushmann, Bachchan, Shroff among actors facing recent security concerns.

Police evaluating threat credibility to finalize security arrangements.

Security concerns in Bollywood have prompted several actors to seek additional protection following alleged threats. Mumbai Police have stepped up their assessment of the situation, with some celebrities reportedly requesting security cover after receiving threatening messages. The department responsible for security and protection is currently examining these applications. While X-category security is among the options being discussed, no official order has been issued so far.

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Mumbai Police Assess Threats To Bollywood Actors

According to the available information, some Bollywood actors have approached Mumbai Police seeking enhanced security arrangements amid concerns over potential threats. The police department's Security and Protection Unit is reviewing the requests to determine the level of risk involved.

Officials are assessing the nature of the threats, their credibility and the possibility of any actual danger to the celebrities concerned. A final decision will be taken only after examining these factors.

X-category security is reportedly being considered for some actors. This arrangement generally involves two armed security personnel, although the deployment can be modified depending on the threat assessment and individual requirements.

However, no formal approval or official security deployment has been announced for any of the actors so far.

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Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan Among Celebrities Facing Threats

A series of incidents involving threats and security-related concerns has brought the safety of Bollywood personalities into focus.

Ayushmann Khurrana: A Bengaluru-based IT professional, Vaibhav Mishra, was arrested in connection with a threat allegedly made against the actor.

A Bengaluru-based IT professional, Vaibhav Mishra, was arrested in connection with a threat allegedly made against the actor. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan: Reports also surfaced about threats against the father-son duo from Khalistan supporters.

Reports also surfaced about threats against the father-son duo from Khalistan supporters. Tiger Shroff: Security concerns intensified following a firing incident outside the actor's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Security concerns intensified following a firing incident outside the actor's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area. Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tusshar Kapoor And Aamir Khan: These actors have also reportedly received threats, raising further questions about security arrangements for prominent Bollywood personalities.

With several such incidents drawing attention, Mumbai Police are continuing to evaluate potential risks and review requests for additional protection. The final decision on security arrangements will depend on the findings of these assessments.