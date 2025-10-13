Bobby Deol And Preity Zinta’s Diwali Reunion Has Fans Crying Out For Soldier 2

Bollywood fans were treated to a wave of nostalgia this weekend as Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta reunited at designer Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali celebration. The veteran actors, who charmed audiences in the late ’90s and early 2000s, shared a warm, emotional hug that instantly became a talking point on social media.

Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta reunite

The moment of affection between the two stars delighted onlookers. Preity looked elegant in a flowing white Anarkali, while Bobby impressed in a maroon velvet kurta adorned with intricate zardozi embroidery. His wife, Tania Deol, who joined them for photos, sparkled in a gold sequin saree.

Fans were particularly touched by Preity’s considerate gesture of including Tania in the frame when photographers called for solo shots of the Soldier co-stars.

Netizens react

Social media quickly lit up with reactions. One fan commented, “I don’t think anyone can hate on Preity. She’s too cute.” Another wrote, “Bring back @iambobbydeol and @realpz in Soldier 2, Mr. @rameshtaurani. We miss them so much!”

The reunion brought back memories of their 1998 blockbuster Soldier, which was a major hit, second only to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that year. The film not only solidified their star status but also delivered chart-topping songs like Soldier Soldier and Mere Dil Jigar Se Guzri Hai, which continue to enjoy cult popularity.

Following Soldier, Bobby and Preity shared the screen in several other memorable films, including Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007) and Heroes (2008).

Latest projects

Preity Zinta is gearing up for a much-anticipated return to the big screen with Lahore 1947, produced by Aamir Khan and starring Sunny Deol. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol, fresh off critical acclaim for his recent performances, was last seen in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, earning praise for his commanding screen presence.