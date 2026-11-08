ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentBMC's 570% Entertainment Tax Hike Faces Delay, Old Rates To Continue In Mumbai

BMC's 570% Entertainment Tax Hike Faces Delay, Old Rates To Continue In Mumbai

Mumbai's proposed entertainment tax hike of up to 567 per cent is on hold as the BMC awaits the Maharashtra government's approval. Existing rates will continue for now.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai's proposed entertainment tax hike stalled, state approval pending.
  • BMC proposed significant increases, drawing film industry objections.
  • Existing tax rates continue, state government to decide proposal.

Mumbai's proposed entertainment tax hike for cinema halls and performing arts venues has been put on hold as the Maharashtra government is yet to approve the revised rates. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) that the changes cannot take effect without clearance from the state's Urban Development Department. The proposal, which suggested increases of up to 570 per cent, had drawn objections from film industry representatives. AICWA president Suresh Gupta had urged the authorities to reconsider the move. For now, venues will continue paying tax at the existing rates.

BMC Says Entertainment Tax Hike Awaits State Approval

The BMC communicated its position to AICWA in a letter dated November 5. According to the response, the revised entertainment tax rates cannot be introduced until the Maharashtra government's Urban Development Department approves the proposal.

The association had raised objections after the civic body suggested higher taxes in late September. AICWA president Suresh Gupta wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting him to withdraw the proposed hike. He also met Deputy Municipal Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad to discuss the issue.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Gupta questioned why the BMC had proposed the increase if the final decision rested with the state government. He said, “On Thursday, I received a letter from the BMC in which they have washed their hands of the matter. They said that the state government is in charge of this issue, and they have asked the government whether they want to implement the hike or not. But interestingly, it was the BMC that had submitted the proposal.”

ALSO READ | Vinod Kapri Claims 75% Of 'Pyre' Shows Cut After 'Ramayana' Release, Appeals For Fair Chance

The BMC's letter also clarified that the Rangbhumikar tax is still being collected at the rates introduced in 2018. It stated, “The contribution coming to the Municipal Corporation’s treasury from your Rangbhumikar is used for the overall development of Mumbai city.”

Proposed Entertainment Tax Hike: How Much Could Rates Increase?

The BMC's proposal includes significant changes for different types of cinema halls and performing arts venues.

  • AC cinemas and multiplexes: The proposed tax per ticket would rise from Rs 60 to Rs 400, an increase of approximately 567 per cent.
  • Non-AC cinemas: The rate would go up from Rs 45 to Rs 200 per ticket, marking an increase of approximately 344 per cent.
  • Performing arts shows: The proposed tax would double from Rs 50 to Rs 100 per ticket, representing a 100 per cent increase.

Gupta welcomed the civic body's response, particularly because it arrived within 15 days of the association's representation. He also confirmed that the existing rates would continue for now.

ALSO READ | 'Azadi, Azadi': Prakash Raj Raises Slogans At Kochi Protest Against SIR, Demands Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

He told Mid-Day, “I am happy we got a response within 15 days. The BMC said they want to increase the tax, but since the state government hasn’t approved it yet, they are still charging the old 2018-19 rates.”

Shah Rukh Khan's King Among Upcoming Releases

The proposed revision comes as Mumbai's cinema exhibition sector prepares for several major releases. Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King is among the prominent titles scheduled to arrive in theatres in the coming months. The film is set for a December 24, 2026 release.

For now, cinema halls and performing arts venues will continue to follow the existing entertainment tax structure. The proposed changes will depend on the Maharashtra government's final decision.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Mumbai's proposed entertainment tax hike been put on hold?

The proposed hike is on hold because the Maharashtra government's Urban Development Department has not yet approved the revised rates. Without state clearance, the changes cannot take effect.

Which body proposed the increase in entertainment tax for Mumbai venues?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initially proposed the increase. However, the final decision rests with the state government's approval.

What was the magnitude of the proposed entertainment tax increases?

The proposed increases were substantial, with rates for AC cinemas and multiplexes potentially rising by up to 570%, and non-AC cinemas by 344%. Performing arts shows faced a 100% increase.

Are cinema halls and performing arts venues currently paying the increased entertainment tax?

No, venues are currently paying tax at the existing 2014-15 rates. The revised rates have not been approved or officially notified by the Maharashtra government.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 08 Nov 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Maharashtra Government SHAH RUKH KHAN AICWA King Movie Mumbai Entertainment Tax Hike Suresh Gupta Cinema Tax Multiplex Tax Mumbai Cinema Halls
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Vinod Kapri Claims 75% Of 'Pyre' Shows Cut After 'Ramayana' Release, Appeals For Fair Chance
Vinod Kapri Claims 75% Of 'Pyre' Shows Cut After 'Ramayana' Release, Appeals For Fair Chance
Entertainment
'Azadi, Azadi': Prakash Raj Raises Slogans At Kochi Protest Against SIR, Demands Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation
'Azadi, Azadi': Prakash Raj Raises Slogans At Kochi Protest Against SIR, Demands Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation
Entertainment
Hardik Pandya Celebrates Diwali With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma And Son Agastya: WATCH
Hardik Pandya Celebrates Diwali With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma And Son Agastya: WATCH
Entertainment
'Ramayana' Makers Issue Legal Warning, Threaten Action Against Those Recording Film In Theatres
'Ramayana' Makers Warn Of Legal Action Against Those Recording the Film In Theatres
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget